18 de mayo de 2021
Google integrating Docs, Meet and Tasks on new Smart Canvas platform

18 de mayo de 2021
21:09
0
  • A handout photo made available by Google showing staff waiting for Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to speak during the keynote address at the annual Google I/O Developers Conference being held virtually at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA, 18 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ED RITGER / GOOGLE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout photo made available by Google showing staff waiting for Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to speak during the keynote address at the annual Google I/O Developers Conference being held virtually at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA, 18 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ED RITGER / GOOGLE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

San Francisco, May 18 (EFE).- US multinational tech giant Google on Tuesday unveiled its new work platform Smart Canvas, which integrates and ups the communication among several of its most popular apps like Docs, Meet, Tasks, Sheets and Slides.

At its virtual I/O Developers Conference, the firm based in Mountain View, California, presented the new tool that CEO Sundar Pichai said was designed to facilitate the new dynamic of combining remote and in-person work on a single device.

For instance, Smart Canvas allows users to link different documents, spreadsheets and presentations, assign tasks to specific team members, prepare brainstorming charts for projects, create "to do" lists and label employees.

In addition, the documents, spreadsheets and slides can be presented at videoconferences via Meet, and - starting in the Fall - these tools will be able to be directly integrated in Docs, Sheets and Slides such that a user will be able to initiate a call from any of the applications, if desired.

Another of the new features presented on Tuesday by Google was the improvement of artificial intelligence systems to alert users when they are using language that is non-inclusive, offensive or too wordy or cumbersome.

Regarding its popular Google Maps service, the online search firm announced two new features: one that suggests the safest route for a trip and directs the user via the streets where fewer accidents have been registered and another that prioritizes the most ecologically sustainable route, that is to say, the route where the least carbon dioxide emissions are anticipated.

Finally, Google Photos also received a number of updates, including the possibility of creating closed files protected by a password that will not be displayed on the main screen, as well as a new feature called "Movie Moments" which creates automatic animation on the basis of several photographs.

