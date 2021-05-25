25 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Chilean Palestinian community's struggle for Gaza resistance

24 de mayo de 2021
23:11
0
  • Young Palestinian Jawad Al Samak, who arrived in Chile two years ago after being wounded in the leg by gunfire in the Gaza Strip, speaks with Efe from his home on May 20, 2021, in Santiago, Chile (Issued 24 May 2021). EFE / Alberto Valdes

    Young Palestinian Jawad Al Samak, who arrived in Chile two years ago after being wounded in the leg by gunfire in the Gaza Strip, speaks with Efe from his home on May 20, 2021, in Santiago, Chile (Issued 24 May 2021). EFE / Alberto Valdes

  • Young Palestinian Jawad Al Samak, who arrived in Chile two years ago after being wounded in the leg by gunfire in the Gaza Strip, speaks with Efe from his home on May 20, 2021, in Santiago, Chile (Issued 24 May 2021). EFE / Alberto Valdes

    Young Palestinian Jawad Al Samak, who arrived in Chile two years ago after being wounded in the leg by gunfire in the Gaza Strip, speaks with Efe from his home on May 20, 2021, in Santiago, Chile (Issued 24 May 2021). EFE / Alberto Valdes

  • The president of the Palestinian Community in Chile, Maurice Khamis, during an interview with Efe on May 20, 2021, in Santiago, Chile (Issued 24 May 2021). EFE / Alberto Valdes

    The president of the Palestinian Community in Chile, Maurice Khamis, during an interview with Efe on May 20, 2021, in Santiago, Chile (Issued 24 May 2021). EFE / Alberto Valdes

By Sebastian Silva

Santiago, May 24 (EFE).- Early on the morning of May 17, Jawad Al Samak, a 28-year-old Palestinian living in Chile, saw on television members of his family being rescued from the ruins of a six-story building in the Gaza Strip that collapsed after it was hit by an Israeli bomb.

"I felt something that I can't explain to you," he told EFE.

Jawad arrived in Chile after being shot in the right leg on March 31, 2017, and it was not at random that he came here, given that this South American country has the largest Palestinian community outside the Middle East and with the increase in violence there in recent weeks, thousands of its members have taken to the streets of Santiago to demand that the Chilean government levy sanctions against Israel.

With his 12-year-old brother still in a coma after spending 22 hours buried in the rubble, Jawad, who participated in a caravan that moved through the Chilean capital, was emphatic: "I've lived through three wars. I've seen a 14-year-old brother die from sniper fire and I was in a coma for 45 days after the 2008 bombardment. The world must know the truth."

After 11 days of conflict between the Israeli armed forces and the Islamist Hamas movement, with the two sides declaring a ceasefire on May 21, a total of 12 Israelis are reported to have died, including two children, along with at least 248 Palestinians, of which 66 were children.

"This isn't a war between equals. It's the occupation of a country that nowadays is cut off," Jawad told EFE. "We have to go out to shout: 'No, no more.'"

Along the same lines, the head of the General Union of Palestinian Students in Chile, Dalal Manzuca, told EFE that the curret Palestinian situation "is a paradigmatic case of colonization by an occupying power."

According to a Human Rights Watch report published on April 27, Israeli authorities committed crimes against humanity by pushing forward with apartheid and persecution policies in their attempt to completely dominate the territory.

In the face of that, according to Manzuca, the Palestinian Community in Chile "must echo the voice of the Palestinian people, urging Chilean and Latin American civil society to exert pressure on their governments so that once and for all effective sanctions can be put in place, as was the case with South African apartheid."

The conflict in the Gaza Strip, one of the planet's most overcrowded territories from which there is no possibility of escape, includes the destruction of more than 1,000 homes and businesses. Fifty-six educational centers, six hospitals and 11 clinics have suffered serious damage to their infrastructure, and about 800,000 people have problems accessing potable water, according to the United Nations.

With a little more than 500,000 people of Palestinian descent, Chile is the biggest refuge for Palestinians outside the Arab world, all of them the heirs of a history that began five generations ago with an exodus from Ottoman domination and who have managed to successfully take root in all sectors of Chilean society.

However, their original land exerts a strong pull: "The Palestinian identity is always going to remain present as long as we don't have our own homeland and today our objective is clear - once again putting Palestine on the map," the president of the Palestinian Community in Chile, Maurice Khamis, told EFE.

The statement has both symbolic and literal meaning: In 2016, Google erased Palestine from its geographic server and only Israel now appears as an entity in that territory.

Leading the demonstrations last week in Santiago, which included an 11-kilometer (almost 7-mile) caravan with about 30,000 participants according to his estimates, Khamis said that the community "will continue taking action to make visible what's happening in Palestine and to pressure the government to come out with a statement and get out of the logic of the (stalemate)."

"We're not against the Jews, we're against the political project of Zionism, a project that today has Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Beit Jala and all the occupied territories with a policy of apartheid, human rights violations and persecution of Palestinians, a situation that is ratified by international organizations," Khamis said.

"It's about time for the Chilean government to stop lamenting and condemning. It has to implement sanctions against Israel to comply with international law. It's time to say 'enough' after 73 years of occupation," he added.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Chilean Palestinian community's struggle for Gaza resistance

By Sebastian Silva

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico violence hikes demand for armor plating, bullet-proof vests

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Lasso calls for reunited Ecuador open to world, rejecting political hate

Quito, May 24 (EFE).- Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who was inaugurated as the country's new leader on Monday, promised in his inaugural address to...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win major tourney

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 23, (EFE).- Phil Mickelson on Sunday became the oldest golfer in history to take home a major championship, winning a...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 16 million Covid cases, nearing 450,000 deaths

Sao Paulo, May 23 (EFE).- Brazil surpassed 16 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday and is nearing 450,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic a...

23 de mayo de 2021
0
Covid-detecting robot protecting schoolchildren in Mexico

Queretaro, Mexico, May 20 (EFE).- Certain schools in the central Mexican state of Queretaro are getting ready to reopen with the help of Benebot, a robot...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Joe Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Washington, May 20 (EFE).- With the support of both Democrats and Republicans, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill designed to expedite...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina working to ramp up nature tourism offerings

By Luis Angel Reglero

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Netanyahu to continue attacking Gaza despite Biden's deescalation request

Jerusalem, May 19 (EFE).- Israel and Gaza on Wednesday were in their 10th day of armed conflict as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
US citizens caught between confusion, suspicion about wearing face masks

By Alfonso Fernandez and Alex Segura Lozano

19 de mayo de 2021
0
No health care workers: The risk threatening Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Vatican official in Mexico: Church members covered up abuses

Mexico City, May 19 (EFE).- The representative of Pope Francis in Mexico, Franco Coppola, admitted on Wednesday that members of the Catholic Church "covered...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina, Covid infections exploding, vaccine campaign going slowly

Buenos Aires, May 18 (EFE).- The high daily Covid infection and death figures in Argentina, which on Tuesday set records with 35,543 newly confirmed cases...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Google integrating Docs, Meet and Tasks on new Smart Canvas platform

San Francisco, May 18 (EFE).- US multinational tech giant Google on Tuesday unveiled its new work platform Smart Canvas, which integrates and ups the...

18 de mayo de 2021
0
Peru failing to take care of indigenous peoples exposed to toxic metals

By Carla Samon Ros

18 de mayo de 2021
0
US ups commitment to share vaccines, will send 20 mn more doses abroad

Washington, May 17 (EFE).- The United States on Monday announced it will donate 20 million more doses of anti-Covid vaccine, putting it far out front in the...

17 de mayo de 2021
0
WarnerMedia-Discovery to merge creating new streaming giant

New York, May 17 (EFE).- The merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, valued at $43 billion and announced on Monday, will create a new media giant that could...

17 de mayo de 2021
0
Photo portraits breaking down lengthy silence about Uruguayan dictatorship

By Federico Anfitti

17 de mayo de 2021
0
Abbas urges US to intervene with Israel as Gaza death toll passes 200

(Update 2: changes headline, dateline; re-ledes with Biden-Netanyahu call)

17 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazilian city vaccinating all adults in unprecedented study

Rio de Janeiro, May 16 (EFE).- Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, on Sunday vaccinated all the adults in a city of 150,000...

16 de mayo de 2021
0
Kerry in Rome calls for urgent global action against climate change

Rome, May 13 (EFE).- The US special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, on Thursday in Rome called on countries to make an urgent commitment to fight...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Biden: Pipeline cyberattack came from Russia, but not from Kremlin

Washington, May 13 (EFE).- President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that the cyberattack that put the largest US fuel pipeline network offline for several...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Uruguay intends to vaccinate 200 homeless in Montevideo

Montevideo, May 13 (EFE).- Uruguayan health authorities could vaccinate some 200 homeless people living on the streets of Montevideo on Thursday, according...

13 de mayo de 2021
0
Biggest US fuel pipeline network resumes operations after cyberattack

Washington, May 12 (EFE).- Colonial, the company that runs the largest US fuel pipeline network, announced Wednesday that it has resumed operations after...

12 de mayo de 2021
0