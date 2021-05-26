26 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Biden promises to investigate coronavirus origin within 90 days

26 de mayo de 2021
22:10
0
President Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/T.J. Kirkpatrick / POOL/File

President Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/T.J. Kirkpatrick / POOL/File

Washington, May 26 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he ordered the US intelligence community to deliver to him a report on the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic within 90 days.

Biden was responding to the resurgence in speculation on the origin of the coronavirus after the theory that it emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, gained ground in recent days.

The president's announcement came after a report by US intelligence agencies found that several researchers at the Wuhan Virology Institute became ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized, as reported in an article in The Wall Street Journal earlier this week.

"I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said in a statement released by the White House on the origin of the virus that has killed at least three million people around the world over the past 15 months or so.

The president said that US intelligence is now considering "two likely scenarios" - first, that the virus comes from human contact with an infected animal and second, that it was manufactured in a laboratory and was inadvertently released in a lab accident.

Regarding these two possibilities, Biden said that two of the US intelligence services are leaning toward the first scenario and a third toward the lab escape idea, albeit both with "low or moderate confidence." The White House provided no details about which agencies favor which options.

"The majority of (the US intelligence community) ... do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other," he said.

Assistant White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also refused to reveal which agency is - at present - inclining toward the lab accident idea, but she said that the US will pressure China to participate in a "transparent" investigation into the matter.

The government announcement comes after a resurgence in speculation about the origin of Covid-19, a situation that motivated the country's main epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to say on Tuesday that he is "not convinced" that the virus developed naturally and encouraged more investigation.

Besides announcing this investigation, Biden said that the US and its partners will pressure China to participate in a full, transparent and evidence-based investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence it may have.

"As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China," the president added in the statement.

The announcement comes after the US asked the World Trade Organization to conduct "independent and transparent" studies of the origin of the coronavirus.

The US in February had expressed its dissatisfaction with the preliminary results of the investigations carried out early this year by international experts in Wuhan to determine the possible origin of the pandemic, and Washington said that Chinese authorities had hidden data from the WHO mission.

The experts said at the time, after four weeks of work in China, that the most probable hypothesis for the origin of the new coronavirus was that it had been transmitted to humans from wild animals via one or more species that acted as intermediaries.

In recent hours, the Republican opposition, headed by former President Donald Trump, has insisted that Covid-19 was created in a Chinese laboratory and has lambasted the WHO.

One of the most visible faces in the clamor against the WHO has been Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who in remarks to Fox News said that the WHO is not capable of mounting the necessary investigation because the Chinese will not allow it.

He said that he thinks it's very probable that the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party, which runs China, do not know exactly what happened because they don't have a system whereby if a person was at the Wuhan lab and there was accident that allowed the virus to escape that person could report it.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Biden promises to investigate coronavirus origin within 90 days

Washington, May 26 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he ordered the US intelligence community to deliver to him a report on the origin...

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Emma Stone: "Obviously they saw some evil horror in me" to play Cruella

By Javier Romualdo

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Ecuadorian weightlifter Dajomes to finish in top 5 at Tokyo Olympics

By Andres Avila

26 de mayo de 2021
0
US clamoring for police reform on anniversary of George Floyd's murder

Washington, May 25 (EFE).- Cities around the United States on Tuesday commemorated African-American George Floyd, who was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico university designs classrooms for post-pandemic hybrid classes

Guadalajara, Mexico, May 25 (EFE).- With intelligent spaces that allow students to interact and feel they are in a classroom, Mexico's Monterrey Institute...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil Senate pandemic investigation bogs down in chloroquine debate

Brasilia, May 25 (EFE).- The Senate commission investigating the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil on Tuesday entered into a heated...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Chilean Palestinian community's struggle for Gaza resistance

By Sebastian Silva

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Lasso calls for reunited Ecuador open to world, rejecting political hate

Quito, May 24 (EFE).- Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who was inaugurated as the country's new leader on Monday, promised in his inaugural address to...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico violence hikes demand for armor plating, bullet-proof vests

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win major tourney

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 23, (EFE).- Phil Mickelson on Sunday became the oldest golfer in history to take home a major championship, winning a...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 16 million Covid cases, nearing 450,000 deaths

Sao Paulo, May 23 (EFE).- Brazil surpassed 16 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday and is nearing 450,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic a...

23 de mayo de 2021
0
Joe Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Washington, May 20 (EFE).- With the support of both Democrats and Republicans, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill designed to expedite...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Covid-detecting robot protecting schoolchildren in Mexico

Queretaro, Mexico, May 20 (EFE).- Certain schools in the central Mexican state of Queretaro are getting ready to reopen with the help of Benebot, a robot...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina working to ramp up nature tourism offerings

By Luis Angel Reglero

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Netanyahu to continue attacking Gaza despite Biden's deescalation request

Jerusalem, May 19 (EFE).- Israel and Gaza on Wednesday were in their 10th day of armed conflict as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
US citizens caught between confusion, suspicion about wearing face masks

By Alfonso Fernandez and Alex Segura Lozano

19 de mayo de 2021
0
No health care workers: The risk threatening Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Vatican official in Mexico: Church members covered up abuses

Mexico City, May 19 (EFE).- The representative of Pope Francis in Mexico, Franco Coppola, admitted on Wednesday that members of the Catholic Church "covered...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina, Covid infections exploding, vaccine campaign going slowly

Buenos Aires, May 18 (EFE).- The high daily Covid infection and death figures in Argentina, which on Tuesday set records with 35,543 newly confirmed cases...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Google integrating Docs, Meet and Tasks on new Smart Canvas platform

San Francisco, May 18 (EFE).- US multinational tech giant Google on Tuesday unveiled its new work platform Smart Canvas, which integrates and ups the...

18 de mayo de 2021
0
Peru failing to take care of indigenous peoples exposed to toxic metals

By Carla Samon Ros

18 de mayo de 2021
0
US ups commitment to share vaccines, will send 20 mn more doses abroad

Washington, May 17 (EFE).- The United States on Monday announced it will donate 20 million more doses of anti-Covid vaccine, putting it far out front in the...

17 de mayo de 2021
0
WarnerMedia-Discovery to merge creating new streaming giant

New York, May 17 (EFE).- The merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, valued at $43 billion and announced on Monday, will create a new media giant that could...

17 de mayo de 2021
0
Photo portraits breaking down lengthy silence about Uruguayan dictatorship

By Federico Anfitti

17 de mayo de 2021
0