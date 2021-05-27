27 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Venezuelan artist: Pop art is not just garish colors

27 de mayo de 2021
18:06
0
  • Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO poses in front of his collection titled 'Selfish' during the preview of his exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum's space in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO poses in front of his collection titled 'Selfish' during the preview of his exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum's space in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO poses in front of his artwork 'Venezuelan Guernica' during the preview of his exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO poses in front of his artwork 'Venezuelan Guernica' during the preview of his exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • Visitors observe the preview of the exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' by Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO, next to his work 'Venezuelan Guernica' (R), at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Visitors observe the preview of the exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' by Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO, next to his work 'Venezuelan Guernica' (R), at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO points at one of the pieces of his 'Selfish' collection during the preview of his exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO points at one of the pieces of his 'Selfish' collection during the preview of his exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • Visitors observe the preview of the exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' by Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO, at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Visitors observe the preview of the exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' by Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO, at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in the City Place Doral mall in Doral, Florida, USA, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

By Ana Mengotti

Miami, May 27 (EFE).- Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria "Edo," now living in Miami, is demonstrating that pop art is "not just garish colors" with works that question "influencers," reinterpret the "Mona Lisa" and suggest another cover for the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper" album, all the while maintaining their chromatic strength.

The only black-and-white work in the "Edo Love Pop. Next Level" exposition that will open on June 4 at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in Miami-Dade County is a reinterpretation of Pablo Picasso's iconic "Guernica."

Edo prepared that piece in 2017 when demonstrations against the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro were intensifying and were harshly repressed, as is now occurring in Colombia, Edo said in an interview with EFE as he worked on setting up his "first exposition curated by a museum," although he has already displayed his works in several countries.

A Picasso transformed into a flower girl by street artist Bansky welcomes viewers to an exposition in which Edo unveils the figures he admires, both in real life as well as those from comics, movies and television.

Picasso, for example, is in the work that opens the exposition, in the series of portraits of "influencers" of the past, whom Edo painted with a cellphone in hand, and in the re-envisioned cover for The Beatles' iconic "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album from 1967.

In Edo's reinterpretation, the Liverpool quartet appears surrounded by pop characters who either had not been born yet or were not known at the time like Lionel Messi, Steve Jobs, Amy Winehouse and Michael Jackson, along with classic figures like South African activist and leader Nelson Mandela, soccer great Pele and Abraham Lincoln.

Edo was a cartoonist for 15 years for the Capriles group's newspapers in Venezuela, but he abandoned the country six years ago, he said laughing, adding that when he wanted to sell a copy of the limited edition of the work based on "Sgt. Pepper" to an American he told him that if he could identify all the figures appearing in it he would give it to him as a gift.

"They never identify Messi or Annie Leibovitz," he said, referring to the soccer icon and the famous photographer, respectively, adding that he envies the latter for having managed to capture some of the world's best actors for the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In his own interpretation, Edo presents his favorite "Villains," including Marlon Brando as the Vito Corleone character in "The Godfather" and Bryan Cranston from the "Breaking Bad" series, along with Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter from "The Silence of the Lambs" and Darth Vader from "Star Wars."

Edo gets emotional while talking about Javier Bardem and Heath Ledger for their respective performances as bad guys in "No Country for Old Men" and "The Dark Knight," respectively.

When asked why he doesn't produce a work about the "bad things" of real life, he says that "nobody would buy it," noting that when he began his transition from political humor to art he decided to leave politics to the side, and he has done that, apart from a few exceptions such as his version of "Guernica," which he titles "Venezuela, the horror and the hope."

Along with the "villains," the exposition also includes a triptych commissioned by Venezuelan baseball player Francisco Cervelli and dedicated to his favorite actor, Robert de Niro, who appears in it in his most famous roles such as in "Taxi Driver" and "Goodfellas."

Edo has also dared to reinterpret "La Gioconda" - the true name of Leonardo da Vinci's portrait of a young woman that is widely known today as the "Mona Lisa" - and to feature other personalities such as Andy Warhol, the pop artist par excellence.

He works in pencil in all his works, scans the images and then colors them digitally, after which he prints them on cotton paper with a technique that leaves the colors "level" with the paper's surface, and thus without texture.

One of the most interesting series in the exposition questions the recent proliferation of so-called "influencers," who in reality have nothing to say, or any worthwhile "discourse" to provide, as Edo says.

The artist, however, has presented true influencers including Lincoln, painter Frida Kahlo, Marilyn Monroe and street artist Basquiat, all of them with cellphones in their hands.

Edo thinks that if any of them were alive now they would certainly be using the social networks.

"A guy like Martin Luther King today would have a YouTube channel, I'm sure," Edo said, adding that he believes that the social networks are not bad, per se, but rather that everything depends on the use to which they are put.

With more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, Edo is one of the first Latino artists to enter the world of the "non-fungible token" (NFT) with the auction of his first digital work, titled "Selfish" in which he provides portraits of five "villains."

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies any digital file to be unique. NFTs function like cryptographic tokens, but unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, they are not mutually interchangeable, in other words, not fungible.

EFE

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Venezuelan artist: Pop art is not just garish colors

By Ana Mengotti

27 de mayo de 2021
0
Emma Stone: "Obviously they saw some evil horror in me" to play Cruella

By Javier Romualdo

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Ecuadorian weightlifter Dajomes to finish in top 5 at Tokyo Olympics

By Andres Avila

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Biden promises to investigate coronavirus origin within 90 days

Washington, May 26 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he ordered the US intelligence community to deliver to him a report on the origin...

26 de mayo de 2021
0
US clamoring for police reform on anniversary of George Floyd's murder

Washington, May 25 (EFE).- Cities around the United States on Tuesday commemorated African-American George Floyd, who was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico university designs classrooms for post-pandemic hybrid classes

Guadalajara, Mexico, May 25 (EFE).- With intelligent spaces that allow students to interact and feel they are in a classroom, Mexico's Monterrey Institute...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil Senate pandemic investigation bogs down in chloroquine debate

Brasilia, May 25 (EFE).- The Senate commission investigating the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil on Tuesday entered into a heated...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Chilean Palestinian community's struggle for Gaza resistance

By Sebastian Silva

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Lasso calls for reunited Ecuador open to world, rejecting political hate

Quito, May 24 (EFE).- Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who was inaugurated as the country's new leader on Monday, promised in his inaugural address to...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico violence hikes demand for armor plating, bullet-proof vests

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win major tourney

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 23, (EFE).- Phil Mickelson on Sunday became the oldest golfer in history to take home a major championship, winning a...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 16 million Covid cases, nearing 450,000 deaths

Sao Paulo, May 23 (EFE).- Brazil surpassed 16 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday and is nearing 450,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic a...

23 de mayo de 2021
0
Joe Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Washington, May 20 (EFE).- With the support of both Democrats and Republicans, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill designed to expedite...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Covid-detecting robot protecting schoolchildren in Mexico

Queretaro, Mexico, May 20 (EFE).- Certain schools in the central Mexican state of Queretaro are getting ready to reopen with the help of Benebot, a robot...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina working to ramp up nature tourism offerings

By Luis Angel Reglero

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Netanyahu to continue attacking Gaza despite Biden's deescalation request

Jerusalem, May 19 (EFE).- Israel and Gaza on Wednesday were in their 10th day of armed conflict as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
US citizens caught between confusion, suspicion about wearing face masks

By Alfonso Fernandez and Alex Segura Lozano

19 de mayo de 2021
0
No health care workers: The risk threatening Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Vatican official in Mexico: Church members covered up abuses

Mexico City, May 19 (EFE).- The representative of Pope Francis in Mexico, Franco Coppola, admitted on Wednesday that members of the Catholic Church "covered...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina, Covid infections exploding, vaccine campaign going slowly

Buenos Aires, May 18 (EFE).- The high daily Covid infection and death figures in Argentina, which on Tuesday set records with 35,543 newly confirmed cases...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Google integrating Docs, Meet and Tasks on new Smart Canvas platform

San Francisco, May 18 (EFE).- US multinational tech giant Google on Tuesday unveiled its new work platform Smart Canvas, which integrates and ups the...

18 de mayo de 2021
0
Peru failing to take care of indigenous peoples exposed to toxic metals

By Carla Samon Ros

18 de mayo de 2021
0
US ups commitment to share vaccines, will send 20 mn more doses abroad

Washington, May 17 (EFE).- The United States on Monday announced it will donate 20 million more doses of anti-Covid vaccine, putting it far out front in the...

17 de mayo de 2021
0
WarnerMedia-Discovery to merge creating new streaming giant

New York, May 17 (EFE).- The merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, valued at $43 billion and announced on Monday, will create a new media giant that could...

17 de mayo de 2021
0