27 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Lack of oxygen, hospital saturation asphyxiating 2 Bolivian cities

27 de mayo de 2021
20:08
0
  • People wait to refill their oxygen bottles for relatives sick with Covid-19 on May 26, 2021, at an oxygen regeneration plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EFE/ Jorge Abrego

    People wait to refill their oxygen bottles for relatives sick with Covid-19 on May 26, 2021, at an oxygen regeneration plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EFE/ Jorge Abrego

  • A woman waits to refill an oxygen bottle for a relative sick with Covid-19 on May 26, 2021, at an oxygen regeneration plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EFE/ Jorge Abrego

    A woman waits to refill an oxygen bottle for a relative sick with Covid-19 on May 26, 2021, at an oxygen regeneration plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EFE/ Jorge Abrego

  • People unload an oxygen cylinder on May 26, 2021, at an oxygen regeneration plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EFE/ Jorge Abrego

    People unload an oxygen cylinder on May 26, 2021, at an oxygen regeneration plant in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EFE/ Jorge Abrego

Cochabamba, Santa Cruz and El Alto, Bolivia, May 27 (EFE).- The lack of bottled oxygen, the overwhelming of intensive care units and the lack of medications have begun to asphyxiate the Bolivian cities of Santa Cruz and Cochabamba, the pair hardest hit by the third Covid-19 wave that is devastating the country.

Some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from downtown Cochabamba, in the town of Arbieto, stands the Oxigeno del Valle plant, which is operating 24 hours a day and performing "miracles" trying to supply the growing demand for bottled oxygen, plant chief Amilcar Huanca told EFE.

The plant has the ability to refill 10 oxygen cylinders per hour, or 240 per day, and at times this becomes complicated because the equipment needs to be shut down for at least an hour, he said.

"But with all that we're not managing to supply the entire population. You can see, there's a lot of demand. I don't know how other companies are doing it, whether they're doing it or not. We're doing our work, but they're demanding too much of us," he said.

Every day at the plant entrance long lines of people and vehicles begin forming at dawn waiting to get at least one bottle of oxygen.

"I already came here about three times. The first time there were about 20 cars all morning. It was doable, but when the family needs a lot of oxygen and a bottle doesn't last you all day, then it's a desperate situation," Raul, one of the people waiting in line since early morning, told EFE.

He lamented that Covid is now "more serious, more sudden" these days.

The situation is similar in Santa Cruz, Bolivia's largest city and the one hardest hit by the pandemic, where endless lines of people looking for oxygen, the lack of meds and the overwhelmed ICUs are the name of the game.

That is the situation at the Hospital Japones, where the ICU has been overwhelmed by this third wave that is leaving the health personnel "more stressed," above all because more seriously ill young people are arriving seeking care than in the first two waves, nurse Sandra Rios told EFE.

"We never thought we'd have so many young people in intensive care," said Rios, who added that "service has collapsed" and the health care workers are exhausted.

Another problem is the scarcity of medications, in particular sedatives like fentanyl, midazolam and atracurium, which are difficult to find in pharmacies or are being sold privately at hugely inflated prices.

These drugs are "indispensable" in managing Covid-19 patients "because they have to be sedated" for their "lung function to recover," Rios said.

Local resident Celso Pesoa is experiencing firsthand the lack of these sedatives that his wife needs. She came down with Covid-19 and delivered a premature baby in the hospital.

Pesoa told EFE that during the first wave, a vial of these meds cost about $2.50, but now they are running $11 or $12, or more.

"People don't have any money and they're doing the impossible to find these medications so that their relatives don't die," he said.

As occurred during the earlier spikes in the pandemic, the social networks have once again become filled with solidarity campaigns, requests for meds and obituaries in various parts of Bolivia, particularly in Santa Cruz and Cochabamba.

In cities like La Paz and El Alto, the ICUs are full and there are people on the waiting list, but fortunately the dramatic and tragic episodes Santa Cruz and Cochabamba are experiencing are not yet happening there.

The 11 ICU beds at the El Alto Sur Hospital now have Covid patients who arrived last week, while there are another 17 Covid patients in other beds in the hospital proper and two more in the emergency area who are waiting for an ICU bed to open up, the hospital's assistant director, Roberto Carlos Aranda, told EFE.

The health center is coordinating with others in the area to divert cases that it cannot handle and has also taken precautions so that its patients do not lack meds or oxygen, he said.

The Pharmacy Chains Association confirmed several days ago the scarcity of about 20 meds, attributing this to the importers' and laboratories' inability to fulfill their orders, adding that the appropriate steps are being taken to avoid the situation.

The Bolivian government recently announced that two tanker trucks with 20 tons of oxygen are en route to the country.

Bolivia has suffered 14,226 deaths and 358,562 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Lack of oxygen, hospital saturation asphyxiating 2 Bolivian cities

Cochabamba, Santa Cruz and El Alto, Bolivia, May 27 (EFE).- The lack of bottled oxygen, the overwhelming of intensive care units and the lack of medications...

27 de mayo de 2021
0
Venezuelan artist: Pop art is not just garish colors

By Ana Mengotti

27 de mayo de 2021
0
Emma Stone: "Obviously they saw some evil horror in me" to play Cruella

By Javier Romualdo

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Ecuadorian weightlifter Dajomes to finish in top 5 at Tokyo Olympics

By Andres Avila

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Biden promises to investigate coronavirus origin within 90 days

Washington, May 26 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he ordered the US intelligence community to deliver to him a report on the origin...

26 de mayo de 2021
0
US clamoring for police reform on anniversary of George Floyd's murder

Washington, May 25 (EFE).- Cities around the United States on Tuesday commemorated African-American George Floyd, who was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico university designs classrooms for post-pandemic hybrid classes

Guadalajara, Mexico, May 25 (EFE).- With intelligent spaces that allow students to interact and feel they are in a classroom, Mexico's Monterrey Institute...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil Senate pandemic investigation bogs down in chloroquine debate

Brasilia, May 25 (EFE).- The Senate commission investigating the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil on Tuesday entered into a heated...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Chilean Palestinian community's struggle for Gaza resistance

By Sebastian Silva

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Lasso calls for reunited Ecuador open to world, rejecting political hate

Quito, May 24 (EFE).- Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who was inaugurated as the country's new leader on Monday, promised in his inaugural address to...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico violence hikes demand for armor plating, bullet-proof vests

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win major tourney

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 23, (EFE).- Phil Mickelson on Sunday became the oldest golfer in history to take home a major championship, winning a...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 16 million Covid cases, nearing 450,000 deaths

Sao Paulo, May 23 (EFE).- Brazil surpassed 16 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday and is nearing 450,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic a...

23 de mayo de 2021
0
Joe Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Washington, May 20 (EFE).- With the support of both Democrats and Republicans, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill designed to expedite...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Covid-detecting robot protecting schoolchildren in Mexico

Queretaro, Mexico, May 20 (EFE).- Certain schools in the central Mexican state of Queretaro are getting ready to reopen with the help of Benebot, a robot...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina working to ramp up nature tourism offerings

By Luis Angel Reglero

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Netanyahu to continue attacking Gaza despite Biden's deescalation request

Jerusalem, May 19 (EFE).- Israel and Gaza on Wednesday were in their 10th day of armed conflict as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
US citizens caught between confusion, suspicion about wearing face masks

By Alfonso Fernandez and Alex Segura Lozano

19 de mayo de 2021
0
No health care workers: The risk threatening Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Vatican official in Mexico: Church members covered up abuses

Mexico City, May 19 (EFE).- The representative of Pope Francis in Mexico, Franco Coppola, admitted on Wednesday that members of the Catholic Church "covered...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina, Covid infections exploding, vaccine campaign going slowly

Buenos Aires, May 18 (EFE).- The high daily Covid infection and death figures in Argentina, which on Tuesday set records with 35,543 newly confirmed cases...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Google integrating Docs, Meet and Tasks on new Smart Canvas platform

San Francisco, May 18 (EFE).- US multinational tech giant Google on Tuesday unveiled its new work platform Smart Canvas, which integrates and ups the...

18 de mayo de 2021
0
Peru failing to take care of indigenous peoples exposed to toxic metals

By Carla Samon Ros

18 de mayo de 2021
0
US ups commitment to share vaccines, will send 20 mn more doses abroad

Washington, May 17 (EFE).- The United States on Monday announced it will donate 20 million more doses of anti-Covid vaccine, putting it far out front in the...

17 de mayo de 2021
0