30 de mayo de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Cryptoart with Spanish flavor revolutionizes Brooklyn gallery

30 de mayo de 2021
20:08
0
  • Visitors observe the preview of the exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' by Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO, in the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in Doral, Florida, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Visitors observe the preview of the exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' by Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO, in the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in Doral, Florida, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO points at one of the pieces of his 'Selfish' collection during the preview of his exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' in the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in Doral, Florida, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

    Venezuelan artist Eduardo Sanabria a.k.a. EDO points at one of the pieces of his 'Selfish' collection during the preview of his exhibition 'Edo Love Pop. Next Level' in the Doral Contemporary Art Museum in Doral, Florida, 26 May 2021 (issued 27 May 2021). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

  • An example of cryptoart with the owner of the Kornig Galerie in Berlin, Germany, Johann Konig, posing for EFE on April 25, 2021. EFE/Maria Alonso Martos

    An example of cryptoart with the owner of the Kornig Galerie in Berlin, Germany, Johann Konig, posing for EFE on April 25, 2021. EFE/Maria Alonso Martos

By Nora Quintanilla

New York, May 30 (EFE).- A large number of "cryptoart" works with a Spanish flavor are up for auction on the weekend in non-fungible token (NFT) format at a Brooklyn, New York, gallery that, as some of the organizers of the event told EFE, is witness to and in the forefront of this digital "revolution."

"The Empathy Muscle" has been one of the key features of the exhibit/auction: a "performance" by Spanish poet Marcos de la Fuente on Saturday evening at La Casa ArtHouse in the Clouds, a physical/virtual art gallery that is exhibiting NFT works in the Big Apple.

The artist wanted to take poetry "one step further" by uniting the spoken word with technology to create a "3.0 hybrid" that later was encrypted. To its physical expression were added projected verses in English, Spanish and Galician; "ad-hoc" electronic music and improvisation, he said.

Once converted into cryptographic art, pieces like his become a digital asset that is stored on blockchains that can be purchased with cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge and others, a situation that "returns power to the creators."

"To date, digital (artwork) could not be authenticated, it had no value. This possibility makes each piece unique. It's a true revolution," said De la Fuente, above all because those digital artists who up to now have remained "on a lower level" can now see their work become "just as valid as physical (art)," he said.

De la Fuente, who is also the director of the Kerouac Poetry Festival, believes that La Casa ArtHouse can transform itself via this initiative into "the cutting edge of digital artistic movements in the city" as well as a meeting place and reference point for artists, since "the world looks to what we're doing in New York."

Among the participants at the exhibit is Carlos Hache, the artistic name used by Carlos Hidalgo, a Venezuelan animation designer who has lived in New York for years and who presented several of his NFT works and emphasized the opportunity that this type of initiative affords.

"I'm used to monetizing my art but not to selling it to the general public. I like the idea of participating in this new wave and revolution," he said, adding that this method will provide visibility to "unconventional" artists who so far have not managed to command space in galleries and museums for their work.

One of Hidalgo's pieces is cartoon work with the faces of Venezuelan historical figures like Francisco de Miranda, Andres Bello and Simon Bolivar, to whom he has given a "contemporary feeling" and a fun slant with elements linked to modern life like sunglasses, earrings and cigarettes.

"I feel that the work is representative of myself. It's where I come from, and I add to it things that I've been learning over the years," said Hidalgo, who has experimented with artificial intelligence as an artistic tool and feels that it can leads to "new types of esthetics."

The two artists, who agree that they are participating in an art "revolution," belong to a group of more than 30 pioneers in cryptoart who are on hand from Friday through Sunday at the exhibition and sale, including Gazoo To the Moon, Gonzalo Gelso, Rachel Van der Nacht, Charles Bentley and No Fun Studio.

Cryptoart is a category of art that has emerged as a niche genre of artistic work following the development of blockchain networks in the mid- to late 2010s. It quickly grew in popularity in large part because of the unprecedented ability afforded by the underlying technology for purely digital artworks to be bought, sold, or collected by anyone in a decentralized manner.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger (i.e. a blockchain) that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio and other types of digital files. Access to any copy of the original file, however, is not restricted to the buyer of the NFT.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Cryptoart with Spanish flavor revolutionizes Brooklyn gallery

By Nora Quintanilla

30 de mayo de 2021
0
Gun sales continue to skyrocket in US

New York, May 30 (EFE).- Gun sales in the United States, which shot up last year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, are continuing to climb, with...

30 de mayo de 2021
0
Anamã threatened by worst floods to swamp ‘Amazonian Venice’ in years

By Raphael Alves

28 de mayo de 2021
0
Lack of oxygen, hospital saturation asphyxiating 2 Bolivian cities

Cochabamba, Santa Cruz and El Alto, Bolivia, May 27 (EFE).- The lack of bottled oxygen, the overwhelming of intensive care units and the lack of medications...

27 de mayo de 2021
0
Death toll in California shooting climbs to 10

San Francisco, May 27 (EFE).- The death toll in the mass shooting in San Jose, California, on Thursday rose to 10 - including the shooter - when one of the...

27 de mayo de 2021
0
Venezuelan artist: Pop art is not just garish colors

By Ana Mengotti

27 de mayo de 2021
0
Biden promises to investigate coronavirus origin within 90 days

Washington, May 26 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he ordered the US intelligence community to deliver to him a report on the origin...

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Emma Stone: "Obviously they saw some evil horror in me" to play Cruella

By Javier Romualdo

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Ecuadorian weightlifter Dajomes to finish in top 5 at Tokyo Olympics

By Andres Avila

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico university designs classrooms for post-pandemic hybrid classes

Guadalajara, Mexico, May 25 (EFE).- With intelligent spaces that allow students to interact and feel they are in a classroom, Mexico's Monterrey Institute...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil Senate pandemic investigation bogs down in chloroquine debate

Brasilia, May 25 (EFE).- The Senate commission investigating the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil on Tuesday entered into a heated...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
US clamoring for police reform on anniversary of George Floyd's murder

Washington, May 25 (EFE).- Cities around the United States on Tuesday commemorated African-American George Floyd, who was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis...

25 de mayo de 2021
0
Chilean Palestinian community's struggle for Gaza resistance

By Sebastian Silva

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Lasso calls for reunited Ecuador open to world, rejecting political hate

Quito, May 24 (EFE).- Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who was inaugurated as the country's new leader on Monday, promised in his inaugural address to...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico violence hikes demand for armor plating, bullet-proof vests

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win major tourney

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 23, (EFE).- Phil Mickelson on Sunday became the oldest golfer in history to take home a major championship, winning a...

24 de mayo de 2021
0
Brazil surpasses 16 million Covid cases, nearing 450,000 deaths

Sao Paulo, May 23 (EFE).- Brazil surpassed 16 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday and is nearing 450,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic a...

23 de mayo de 2021
0
Joe Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Washington, May 20 (EFE).- With the support of both Democrats and Republicans, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill designed to expedite...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Covid-detecting robot protecting schoolchildren in Mexico

Queretaro, Mexico, May 20 (EFE).- Certain schools in the central Mexican state of Queretaro are getting ready to reopen with the help of Benebot, a robot...

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Argentina working to ramp up nature tourism offerings

By Luis Angel Reglero

20 de mayo de 2021
0
Netanyahu to continue attacking Gaza despite Biden's deescalation request

Jerusalem, May 19 (EFE).- Israel and Gaza on Wednesday were in their 10th day of armed conflict as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on...

19 de mayo de 2021
0
US citizens caught between confusion, suspicion about wearing face masks

By Alfonso Fernandez and Alex Segura Lozano

19 de mayo de 2021
0
No health care workers: The risk threatening Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

19 de mayo de 2021
0
Vatican official in Mexico: Church members covered up abuses

Mexico City, May 19 (EFE).- The representative of Pope Francis in Mexico, Franco Coppola, admitted on Wednesday that members of the Catholic Church "covered...

19 de mayo de 2021
0