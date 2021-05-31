31 de mayo de 2021
Biden warns Russia as US enjoys long Memorial Day weekend

30 de mayo de 2021
23:11
President Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO/File

President Joe Biden. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO/File

Washington, May 30 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Sunday focused his public remarks on the June 16 meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, while most Americans were looking to try and return to life as it was before the coronavirus pandemic on the long Memorial Day weekend.

Biden traveled to Delaware to attend an event at which he paid tribute to US soldiers who have died in combat and who also will be remembered on Memorial Day itself, Monday, a date that marks for Americans the first day of summer and is regularly an opportunity for family get-togethers and outings.

This year, the Memorial Day weekend will be the first weekend holiday on which Americans who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to participate in indoor or outdoor events without using a facemask, according to the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During Biden's public appearance in Delaware, he was not wearing a facemask, along with many of the people attending the event.

In a short speech, the president called US troops the "backbone of the nation" and expressed his gratitude to them.

In addition, he recalled his older son, Beau, who was an Army veteran and died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

Biden also spent time during his remarks talking about his upcoming meeting with Putin, which will occur during an extraordinary low point in US-Russian relations.

The US leader, who described this country as "unique" and emphasized that each generation of Americans received a precious gift of freedom, said that it is the US duty to defend human rights.

He said that recently he had held a two-hour conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping in which he made clear to his counterpart that the US administration will defend human rights around the world.

Biden added that he will meet with Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva to make clear to him that the US will not stand idly by and allow human rights to be abused.

The Biden-Putin summit will take place at the end of the first foreign trip by the US president, who is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom in June to attend the G7 meeting and then to go to Brussels, where he will participate in the NATO summit and in a European Union meeting.

The Kremlin, however, has downplayed the idea of a resumption of less contentious relations with the US after the summit.

In March, Moscow called its ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, home for consultations after Biden called Putin a "killer," and since then the envoy has not returned to his post.

And after the announcement of sanctions by the US in April - which included the expulsion of 10 members of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington - Moscow called in US Ambassador John Sullivan and recommended that he leave the country for consultations with his superiors back home, which he did shortly thereafter.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans were enjoying a long weekend on which restrictions to curtail the spread of the pandemic have begun to be eased for the ever-increasing number of people who have been vaccinated against Covid.

According to the CDC, about 134.4 million people - or 40.5 percent of the US population - have been fully vaccinated, while 50.3 percent - about 167.1 million - have received at least one dose of one of the two-dose vaccines.

The Transportation Safety Administration revealed that on Friday, when the holiday weekend kicked off, that about 1.9 million people has passed through US airports, a figure not seen since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago.

The CDC has said that facemasks should be used on all public transportation and in some places where infection could be easier or could put vulnerable portions of the population at risk.

EFE

Cryptoart with Spanish flavor revolutionizes Brooklyn gallery

By Nora Quintanilla

30 de mayo de 2021
Gun sales continue to skyrocket in US

New York, May 30 (EFE).- Gun sales in the United States, which shot up last year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, are continuing to climb, with...

30 de mayo de 2021
Anamã threatened by worst floods to swamp ‘Amazonian Venice’ in years

By Raphael Alves

28 de mayo de 2021
Lack of oxygen, hospital saturation asphyxiating 2 Bolivian cities

Cochabamba, Santa Cruz and El Alto, Bolivia, May 27 (EFE).- The lack of bottled oxygen, the overwhelming of intensive care units and the lack of medications...

27 de mayo de 2021
Death toll in California shooting climbs to 10

San Francisco, May 27 (EFE).- The death toll in the mass shooting in San Jose, California, on Thursday rose to 10 - including the shooter - when one of the...

27 de mayo de 2021
Venezuelan artist: Pop art is not just garish colors

By Ana Mengotti

27 de mayo de 2021
Biden promises to investigate coronavirus origin within 90 days

Washington, May 26 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he ordered the US intelligence community to deliver to him a report on the origin...

26 de mayo de 2021
Emma Stone: "Obviously they saw some evil horror in me" to play Cruella

By Javier Romualdo

26 de mayo de 2021
Ecuadorian weightlifter Dajomes to finish in top 5 at Tokyo Olympics

By Andres Avila

26 de mayo de 2021
Mexico university designs classrooms for post-pandemic hybrid classes

Guadalajara, Mexico, May 25 (EFE).- With intelligent spaces that allow students to interact and feel they are in a classroom, Mexico's Monterrey Institute...

25 de mayo de 2021
Brazil Senate pandemic investigation bogs down in chloroquine debate

Brasilia, May 25 (EFE).- The Senate commission investigating the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil on Tuesday entered into a heated...

25 de mayo de 2021
US clamoring for police reform on anniversary of George Floyd's murder

Washington, May 25 (EFE).- Cities around the United States on Tuesday commemorated African-American George Floyd, who was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis...

25 de mayo de 2021
Chilean Palestinian community's struggle for Gaza resistance

By Sebastian Silva

24 de mayo de 2021
Lasso calls for reunited Ecuador open to world, rejecting political hate

Quito, May 24 (EFE).- Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who was inaugurated as the country's new leader on Monday, promised in his inaugural address to...

24 de mayo de 2021
Mexico violence hikes demand for armor plating, bullet-proof vests

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

24 de mayo de 2021
Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win major tourney

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 23, (EFE).- Phil Mickelson on Sunday became the oldest golfer in history to take home a major championship, winning a...

24 de mayo de 2021
Brazil surpasses 16 million Covid cases, nearing 450,000 deaths

Sao Paulo, May 23 (EFE).- Brazil surpassed 16 million confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday and is nearing 450,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic a...

23 de mayo de 2021
Joe Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Washington, May 20 (EFE).- With the support of both Democrats and Republicans, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill designed to expedite...

20 de mayo de 2021
Covid-detecting robot protecting schoolchildren in Mexico

Queretaro, Mexico, May 20 (EFE).- Certain schools in the central Mexican state of Queretaro are getting ready to reopen with the help of Benebot, a robot...

20 de mayo de 2021
Argentina working to ramp up nature tourism offerings

By Luis Angel Reglero

20 de mayo de 2021
Netanyahu to continue attacking Gaza despite Biden's deescalation request

Jerusalem, May 19 (EFE).- Israel and Gaza on Wednesday were in their 10th day of armed conflict as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on...

19 de mayo de 2021
US citizens caught between confusion, suspicion about wearing face masks

By Alfonso Fernandez and Alex Segura Lozano

19 de mayo de 2021
No health care workers: The risk threatening Venezuela

By Gonzalo Dominguez Loeda

19 de mayo de 2021
