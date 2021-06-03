Biden calls on public to get vaccinated amid worrying slowdown in vax rate

Washington, Jun 2 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with new incentives such as the possibility of doing so at hair salons or nursery schools free for people with children, given the worrying slowdown in the immunization campaign in recent weeks.

The aim, set forth by Biden himself, is for 70 percent of US adults to have received at least one anti-Covid dose via injection by July 4.

All around the world, people are desperate to get an anti-Covid injection, which any American can get at their local pharmacy, said Biden in a speech from the White House to report on the progress being made in the immunization program.

He said that if the 70 percent goal is attained by Independence Day, people will be able to "declare independence from Covid."

"We need everyone across the country to pull together to get us over the finish line," Biden said. "Give it your all through July the 4th to reach our 70 percent goal. Let's go into the summer freer and safer. Let's celebrate a truly historic Independence Day."

The first vaccine dose was administered in the US on Dec. 14, 2020.

Despite the rapid start of the vaccination campaign, the daily rhythm has slowed significantly from an average of 3.3 million doses administered per day in April to 1.2 million per day last week.

In response, the White House has redoubled its efforts so that more people will be inoculated, especially among demographic segments that have shown themselves to be the most reluctant, including young people, African Americans, Hispanics and people living in rural areas.

Currently, 63 percent - or more than 162 million - of US adults have received at least one dose of the vaccines and 52 percent (133 million) are fully immunized, according to figures compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which - if broken down - show great differences according to region.

Although states like Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey have gotten half their populations completely vaccinated, others such as Alabama, Louisiana and Georgia have only immunized one-third.

Biden insisted that the vaccines are "effective and safe," and he rejected the idea that getting immunized is a "partisan" act.

"If you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk for getting seriously ill or dying, or spreading the disease to others," the president warned.

Every person in the US older than 12 can receive the vaccine cost-free.

To deal with the slowdown, the White House on Wednesday declared a "National Action Month" during which local governments, national organizations, political leaders, celebrities and "influencers" from different sectors will all be brought on board to encourage people to get immunized.

Among the measures that have been announced is the expansion of the working hours at pharmacies, free childcare at nursery schools so that adults can go and get vaccinated and even a national tour by Vice President Kamala Harris to encourage people to get vaccinated.

In addition, vaccine doses will be administered at barber shops and beauty salons frequented by African Americans, and the Anheuser-Busch brewing company has promised to give a free beer - or other non-alcoholic drink - to anyone who gets vaccinated by July 4.

A week ago, the White House announced an alliance with the main networking and online dating apps like Tinder and OKCupid to encourage young people to get immunized.

The US is the country that has been hardest hit by the Covid pandemic, with more than 595,000 people having died from the disease, according to the independent tally being kept of pandemic deaths by Johns Hopkins University.