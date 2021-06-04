04 de junio de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Blinken, Sullivan welcome Israeli defense minister to Washington

03 de junio de 2021
23:11
0
Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz visits the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on June 3, 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz visits the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on June 3, 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Washington, Jun 3 (EFE).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met on Thursday in Washington with Israel's defense minister, Benjamin Gantz, with who the discussed the "enduring" bilateral alliance nd the reconstruction work under way in the Gaza Strip after the recent escalation of violence there.

Blinken welcomed Gantz to the State Department just a week after visiting Israel himself.

At the start of the meeting, the chief US diplomat said before reporters that he and Gantz would continue the conversation regarding "the United States' enduring commitment to Israel security ... some of the needs that Israel has in that regard; also to talk about the work that needs to be done to move forward on humanitarian assistance to, and reconstruction for, Gaza and for the Palestinians living there."

In a statement after his meeting with Gantz, Sullivan said that both countries share a "common interest" to ensure peace and stability not only for Israelis and Palestinians but throughout the region.

Both officials, Sullivan added, expressed their concerns about the threat posed by Iran's aggressive behavior in the region and their determination to confront it.

Meanwhile, Gantz thanked Washington for its continued support, which he called "very important," noting that he was "looking forward to discuss, as we have discussed before, the challenges that we have with Iran, with the Palestinians."

"As far as Gaza concerned," Gantz said, "we do look for stability and prosperity for everybody. And as defense minister, I think the combination between moving forward with construction and making sure that everything stays secure - it's very important for me."

The Israeli minister's visit comes after the recent conflict between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants in Gaza, with mutual bombardments over the course of two weeks that left 253 people dead in the Arab enclave and 13 dead in the Jewish state.

It also coincieds with the agreement among Israeli opposition parties reached on Wednesday to form a coalition government without the participation of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, if the new government is ratified in the Israeli Knesset, would be forced to step down after 12 consecutive years in power.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Blinken, Sullivan welcome Israeli defense minister to Washington

Washington, Jun 3 (EFE).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met on Thursday in Washington with...

03 de junio de 2021
0
Home for retired Argentine performers scrambling to survive

By Rodrigo Garcia

03 de junio de 2021
0
Chiapas indigenous people distance selves from Mexican election contest

By Mitzi Fuentes Gomez

03 de junio de 2021
0
The people under the highway: Oakland homeless building their own future

By Marc Arcas

03 de junio de 2021
0
Biden calls on public to get vaccinated amid worrying slowdown in vax rate

Washington, Jun 2 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with new incentives such as the possibility...

02 de junio de 2021
0
Pandemic, vaccination impact on margin of Mexico's election debate

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

02 de junio de 2021
0
Biden in Tulsa on 100th anniversary of massacre, promises US will not forget

Washington, Jun 1 (EFE).- Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first US president in office to visit Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the anniversary of the racist massacre...

01 de junio de 2021
0
Activist kids ask Miami Seaquarium to free orca Lolita

Miami, Jun 1 (EFE).- About a dozen children with the Animal Hero Kids environmentalist group on Tuesday in front of the Miami Seaquarium called for it to...

01 de junio de 2021
0
Venezuela working against clock to vaccinate 70 pct. of public against Covid

By Barbara Agelvis

01 de junio de 2021
0
Brazilian economy grew in 1st quarter, returning to pre-pandemic level

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 1 (EFE).- The Brazilian economy grew by 1.2 percent during the first quarter this year after having suffered a 4.1 percent contraction...

01 de junio de 2021
0
Peru once again No. 1 country in Covid mortality

Lima, May 31 (EFE).- Peru on Monday once again became the country with the No. 1 Covid-19 mortality after the government revised the death toll for the...

31 de mayo de 2021
0
Few schools reopening in Panama after more than a year of Covid lockdown

Panama City, May 31 (EFE).- A total of 78 schools, of the more than 3,100 in Panama, on Monday began blending in-person and virtual classes after more than...

31 de mayo de 2021
0
Peru, the country of presidents brought to justice, goes to the polls

By Fernando Gimeno

31 de mayo de 2021
0
Biden warns Russia as US enjoys long Memorial Day weekend

Washington, May 30 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Sunday focused his public remarks on the June 16 meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin,...

30 de mayo de 2021
0
Cryptoart with Spanish flavor revolutionizes Brooklyn gallery

By Nora Quintanilla

30 de mayo de 2021
0
Gun sales continue to skyrocket in US

New York, May 30 (EFE).- Gun sales in the United States, which shot up last year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, are continuing to climb, with...

30 de mayo de 2021
0
Anamã threatened by worst floods to swamp ‘Amazonian Venice’ in years

By Raphael Alves

28 de mayo de 2021
0
Death toll in California shooting climbs to 10

San Francisco, May 27 (EFE).- The death toll in the mass shooting in San Jose, California, on Thursday rose to 10 - including the shooter - when one of the...

27 de mayo de 2021
0
Lack of oxygen, hospital saturation asphyxiating 2 Bolivian cities

Cochabamba, Santa Cruz and El Alto, Bolivia, May 27 (EFE).- The lack of bottled oxygen, the overwhelming of intensive care units and the lack of medications...

27 de mayo de 2021
0
Venezuelan artist: Pop art is not just garish colors

By Ana Mengotti

27 de mayo de 2021
0
Biden promises to investigate coronavirus origin within 90 days

Washington, May 26 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he ordered the US intelligence community to deliver to him a report on the origin...

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Emma Stone: "Obviously they saw some evil horror in me" to play Cruella

By Javier Romualdo

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Ecuadorian weightlifter Dajomes to finish in top 5 at Tokyo Olympics

By Andres Avila

26 de mayo de 2021
0
Mexico university designs classrooms for post-pandemic hybrid classes

Guadalajara, Mexico, May 25 (EFE).- With intelligent spaces that allow students to interact and feel they are in a classroom, Mexico's Monterrey Institute...

25 de mayo de 2021
0