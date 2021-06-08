08 de junio de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Salvadoran woman sent to prison for abortion in 2013 released

07 de junio de 2021
23:11
0
  • Sara Rogel (R) - imprisoned in 2013 for allegedly having an abortion - is conditionally released from the Zacatecoluca Penitentiary Farm in El Salvador, 7 June 2021. EFE/ Miguel Lemus

    Sara Rogel (R) - imprisoned in 2013 for allegedly having an abortion - is conditionally released from the Zacatecoluca Penitentiary Farm in El Salvador, 7 June 2021. EFE/ Miguel Lemus

  • Sara Rogel (c) - imprisoned in 2013 for allegedly having an abortion - is conditionally released from the Zacatecoluca Penitentiary Farm in El Salvador, 7 June 2021. EFE/ Miguel Lemus

    Sara Rogel (c) - imprisoned in 2013 for allegedly having an abortion - is conditionally released from the Zacatecoluca Penitentiary Farm in El Salvador, 7 June 2021. EFE/ Miguel Lemus

San Salvador, Jun 7 (EFE).- A Salvadoran woman serving a 30-year prison term for allegedly aborting the fetus she was carrying was released on Monday after the Attorney General's Office decided not to overturn the conditional release granted her by a court.

The Public Ministry reported Friday that it would not appeal the ruling because "there are no elements on which to base the said appeal, since it fulfills all the requirements to provide her with the benefit (of conditional release)."

Sara Rogel was sentenced to 30 years behind bars in September 2013 and had her sentence commuted last January, meaning that her sentence was reduced to 10 years, according to what attorney Karla Vaquerano told reporters on Monday.

The Second Criminal Court in the city of Cojutepeque on May 31 held a hearing to consider the request for early parole, ultimately ruling in favor of the young woman.

Rogel, who is from a rural part of the country and was 20 years old when she was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime of aggravated homicide for allegedly aborting her unborn child, had been held in the women's prison in the city of Zacatecoluca.

Relatives of Rogel came to Zacatecoluca to celebrate her release, although she must abide by a series of restrictions such as being prohibited from leaving the country while she fulfills the remainder of her sentence.

According to reports by the Citizens' Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion, the pregnant Rogel in October 2012 had an obstetric emergency slipping and falling while she was washing clothes.

The organization said that the young woman "lost a lot of blood and fainted, was taken to a hospital and while still there and in delicate health, she was accused of wanting to terminate her pregnancy, for which she was arrested and charged with aggravated homicide."

In El Salvador, women who suffer complications during their pregnancies leading to miscarriages and stillbirths are regularly suspected of having had an abortion, which is prohibited under all circumstances, is legally called aggravated homicide and which carries a prison term of 30 years.

At least 16 women who gave birth outside a hospital and were accused of abortion like Rogel are now in prison in El Salvador, one of the countries that prohibits abortion under any and all cases, according to the Citizens' Group.

In March 2020, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele revealed his stance on abortion in an unprecedented interview with Puerto Rican rapper Residente.

"I'm not in favor of abortion and I believe that in the end, in the future, someday we're going to realize that it's a great genocide that's being committed with abortions," the president said.

A survey released on Jan. 21, 2021, found that 82.7 percent of the public disapproves of "abortion for therapeutic reasons."

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Salvadoran woman sent to prison for abortion in 2013 released

San Salvador, Jun 7 (EFE).- A Salvadoran woman serving a 30-year prison term for allegedly aborting the fetus she was carrying was released on Monday after...

07 de junio de 2021
0
US taking measures seeking to halt irregular migration from Guatemala

Guatemala City, Jun 7 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday held a series of meetings in Guatemala seeking solutions to irregular migration,...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Apple presents iOS 15 operating system, opens FaceTime to Android, Windows

San Francisco, Jun 7 (EFE).- Apple on Monday unveiled its new iOS 15 operating system for iPhones for which it has updated its FaceTime videocalling service...

07 de junio de 2021
0
US approves new therapy for Alzheimer's

Washington, Jun 7 (EFE).- The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Aduhelm, a new medication for the direct treatment of Alzheimer's, the...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Mexican elections going relatively smoothly despite a few macabre incidents

Mexico City, Jun 6 (EFE).- Mexico's mid-term elections on Sunday, considered to be the largest in the country's history, are proceeding "normally" and just...

06 de junio de 2021
0
Young leads Hawks to 128-124 playoff win, Clippers send Dallas home

Sports Desk, Jun 6 (EFE).- Trae Young notched a double-double on Sunday, scoring 35 points and contributing 10 assists in Atlanta's NBA 128-124 Eastern...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Peruvians head to polls to elect new president

Lima, Jun 6 (EFE).- A total of 25.2 million Peruvians are eligible to vote on Sunday for a new president to govern from 2021-2026, the runoff contest...

06 de junio de 2021
0
Blinken, Sullivan welcome Israeli defense minister to Washington

Washington, Jun 3 (EFE).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met on Thursday in Washington with...

03 de junio de 2021
0
The people under the highway: Oakland homeless building their own future

By Marc Arcas

03 de junio de 2021
0
Home for retired Argentine performers scrambling to survive

By Rodrigo Garcia

03 de junio de 2021
0
Chiapas indigenous people distance selves from Mexican election contest

By Mitzi Fuentes Gomez

03 de junio de 2021
0
Biden calls on public to get vaccinated amid worrying slowdown in vax rate

Washington, Jun 2 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with new incentives such as the possibility...

02 de junio de 2021
0
Pandemic, vaccination impact on margin of Mexico's election debate

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

02 de junio de 2021
0
Biden in Tulsa on 100th anniversary of massacre, promises US will not forget

Washington, Jun 1 (EFE).- Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first US president in office to visit Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the anniversary of the racist massacre...

01 de junio de 2021
0
Activist kids ask Miami Seaquarium to free orca Lolita

Miami, Jun 1 (EFE).- About a dozen children with the Animal Hero Kids environmentalist group on Tuesday in front of the Miami Seaquarium called for it to...

01 de junio de 2021
0
Venezuela working against clock to vaccinate 70 pct. of public against Covid

By Barbara Agelvis

01 de junio de 2021
0
Brazilian economy grew in 1st quarter, returning to pre-pandemic level

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 1 (EFE).- The Brazilian economy grew by 1.2 percent during the first quarter this year after having suffered a 4.1 percent contraction...

01 de junio de 2021
0
Peru once again No. 1 country in Covid mortality

Lima, May 31 (EFE).- Peru on Monday once again became the country with the No. 1 Covid-19 mortality after the government revised the death toll for the...

31 de mayo de 2021
0
Few schools reopening in Panama after more than a year of Covid lockdown

Panama City, May 31 (EFE).- A total of 78 schools, of the more than 3,100 in Panama, on Monday began blending in-person and virtual classes after more than...

31 de mayo de 2021
0
Peru, the country of presidents brought to justice, goes to the polls

By Fernando Gimeno

31 de mayo de 2021
0
Biden warns Russia as US enjoys long Memorial Day weekend

Washington, May 30 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Sunday focused his public remarks on the June 16 meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin,...

30 de mayo de 2021
0
Cryptoart with Spanish flavor revolutionizes Brooklyn gallery

By Nora Quintanilla

30 de mayo de 2021
0
Gun sales continue to skyrocket in US

New York, May 30 (EFE).- Gun sales in the United States, which shot up last year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, are continuing to climb, with...

30 de mayo de 2021
0
Anamã threatened by worst floods to swamp ‘Amazonian Venice’ in years

By Raphael Alves

28 de mayo de 2021
0