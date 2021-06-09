09 de junio de 2021
Biden: World is at inflection point where democracy must prevail

09 de junio de 2021
22:10
US President Joe Biden (r) and first lady Jill Biden (l) leave the White House on June 9, 2021, to travel to Europe to meet with allies and with Russian President Vladimir Putin. EFE/Chris Kleponis/Pool

Plymouth, United Kingdom, Jun 9 (EFE).- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the world is at an historic inflection point where democracies must prevail against authoritarianism, his remarks coming during a speech to US troops at the Royal Air Force base in Mildenhall, after he arrived in the United Kingdom Minutes after landing in Air Force One, Biden addressed the US soldiers stationed at the base, giving a speech with patriotic overtones in which he also spoke about the objectives of his first international trip since taking office, a trip that will take him to the UK, Brussels and Geneva.

Biden said he was proud to be with the US troops on his first foreign trip since becoming president.

"We're going to make it clear that the United States is back and democracies are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and issues that matter the most to our future," he said. "That we're committed to leading with strength, defending our values and delivering for our people."

In Geneva, the US leader is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and along those lines he confirmed at Mildenhall that Washington is not seeking conflict with Moscow but rather wants a predictable relationship.

He added that he intends to achieve "strategic stability" with Russia and to maintain the prevailing bilateral arms control treaties.

Even so, Biden warned that his administration will respond firmly and decisively if the Kremlin initiates a conflict, adding that there will be consequences if the sovereignty of democracies in the US and Europe is violated.

He said at the air base, to cheers from the military audience, that he aims to "let (Putin) know what I want him to know," adding that he wanted to make clear that the Transatlantic Alliance will remain a vital source of strength for the UK, Europe and the US.

Biden arrived in the UK on Wednesday, where on Thursday he will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and will participate starting on Friday in the G7 summit, which will last for three days.

The US leader called the G7 and NATO summits "essential" diplomacy "because no single nation acting alone can meet all of the challenges we face today," including dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

"To tackle this century's most pressing challenges, we have to do it together," Biden said.

The president also said that within the G7 the US wants to pursue an ambitious development agenda so that investments can be made in high-quality, digital and health infrastructure.

In addition, he reiterated that the G7 will discuss recent ransomware cyberattacks directed against the US and presumably launched from within Russian territory.

The president will be in the UK until Sunday, when he is scheduled to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

Later, in the Belgian capital, he is scheduled to attend the NATO summit on June 14 and another summit between the US and the European Union the next day, before meeting with Putin face to face in Geneva on the 16th.

Histórico de noticias
Plymouth, United Kingdom, Jun 9 (EFE).- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the world is at an historic inflection point where democracies must...

09 de junio de 2021
Brewer AmBev is 2nd sponsor to back out of Copa America in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Jun 9 (EFE).- Ambev, the Brazilian affiliate of Belgian multinational AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, announced Wednesday that it will not...

09 de junio de 2021
"Betty" returns to HBO starring Rachelle Vinberg, Ajani Russell

By David Villafranca

09 de junio de 2021
Kamala Harris says Mexico, US are entering new era

Mexico City, Jun 8 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that her country and Mexico are entering a "new era" after meeting with Mexican...

08 de junio de 2021
Colombia risks reopening economy amid worst of pandemic

Bogota/Medellin, Jun 8 (EFE).- In a risky attempt to revive the economy amid the worst spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Bogota and Medellin - among...

08 de junio de 2021
Buenos Aires starts vaccinating people over age 50

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (EFE).- The city of Buenos Aires on Tuesday began the process of vaccinating all residents over age 50 by allowing interested persons to...

08 de junio de 2021
Castillo leading Fujimori in Peru vote with 97.2 pct. of ballots counted

Lima, Jun 8 (EFE).- Leftist Pedro Castillo is holding a 78,737-vote lead over his rightist rival, Keiko Fujimori, in Peru's runoff presidential election...

08 de junio de 2021
Salvadoran woman sent to prison for abortion in 2013 released

San Salvador, Jun 7 (EFE).- A Salvadoran woman serving a 30-year prison term for allegedly aborting the fetus she was carrying was released on Monday after...

07 de junio de 2021
US taking measures seeking to halt irregular migration from Guatemala

Guatemala City, Jun 7 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday held a series of meetings in Guatemala seeking solutions to irregular migration,...

07 de junio de 2021
Apple presents iOS 15 operating system, opens FaceTime to Android, Windows

San Francisco, Jun 7 (EFE).- Apple on Monday unveiled its new iOS 15 operating system for iPhones for which it has updated its FaceTime videocalling service...

07 de junio de 2021
US approves new therapy for Alzheimer's

Washington, Jun 7 (EFE).- The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Aduhelm, a new medication for the direct treatment of Alzheimer's, the...

07 de junio de 2021
Young leads Hawks to 128-124 playoff win, Clippers send Dallas home

Sports Desk, Jun 6 (EFE).- Trae Young notched a double-double on Sunday, scoring 35 points and contributing 10 assists in Atlanta's NBA 128-124 Eastern...

07 de junio de 2021
Mexican elections going relatively smoothly despite a few macabre incidents

Mexico City, Jun 6 (EFE).- Mexico's mid-term elections on Sunday, considered to be the largest in the country's history, are proceeding "normally" and just...

06 de junio de 2021
Peruvians head to polls to elect new president

Lima, Jun 6 (EFE).- A total of 25.2 million Peruvians are eligible to vote on Sunday for a new president to govern from 2021-2026, the runoff contest...

06 de junio de 2021
Blinken, Sullivan welcome Israeli defense minister to Washington

Washington, Jun 3 (EFE).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met on Thursday in Washington with...

03 de junio de 2021
The people under the highway: Oakland homeless building their own future

By Marc Arcas

03 de junio de 2021
Home for retired Argentine performers scrambling to survive

By Rodrigo Garcia

03 de junio de 2021
Chiapas indigenous people distance selves from Mexican election contest

By Mitzi Fuentes Gomez

03 de junio de 2021
Biden calls on public to get vaccinated amid worrying slowdown in vax rate

Washington, Jun 2 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with new incentives such as the possibility...

02 de junio de 2021
Pandemic, vaccination impact on margin of Mexico's election debate

By Cristina Sanchez Reyes

02 de junio de 2021
Biden in Tulsa on 100th anniversary of massacre, promises US will not forget

Washington, Jun 1 (EFE).- Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first US president in office to visit Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the anniversary of the racist massacre...

01 de junio de 2021
Activist kids ask Miami Seaquarium to free orca Lolita

Miami, Jun 1 (EFE).- About a dozen children with the Animal Hero Kids environmentalist group on Tuesday in front of the Miami Seaquarium called for it to...

01 de junio de 2021
Venezuela working against clock to vaccinate 70 pct. of public against Covid

By Barbara Agelvis

01 de junio de 2021
Brazilian economy grew in 1st quarter, returning to pre-pandemic level

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 1 (EFE).- The Brazilian economy grew by 1.2 percent during the first quarter this year after having suffered a 4.1 percent contraction...

01 de junio de 2021
