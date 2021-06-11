11 de junio de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

VP Harris promises US to be "safe haven" for asylum-seekers

10 de junio de 2021
22:10
0
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris. EFE/Esteban Biba

    US Vice President Kamala Harris. EFE/Esteban Biba

  • US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a press conference in Mexico City. EFE/ Jose Mendez

    US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a press conference in Mexico City. EFE/ Jose Mendez

Washington, Jun 10 (EFE).- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday eased back on the harsh message she sent to potential migrants during her trip earlier this week to Guatemala and Mexico, saying that she is "committed" to guaranteeing that the United States will be a "safe haven" for people seeking asylum.

"Let me be very clear, I am committed to making sure we provide a safe haven for those seeking asylum, period," Harris said in an exclusive telephone interview with EFE after returning from her first international trip as vice president.

Harris was responding to criticism she has received from her own Democratic Party this week, including from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for having urged residents of Central America's Northern Triangle not to come to the US, saying specifically "Don't come."

That message, which was accompanied by a warning that illegal migrants would be expelled from the US if they crossed the border, sparked alarm among politicians and human rights experts, who noted that the US has a commitment under its own - and international - law to process the asylum request of anybody making one in US territory, whether they arrived legally or illegally.

In her telephone conversation with EFE, Harris also defended the Joe Biden administration, saying that the government wants to "expand legal pathways for immigration" to the US, and thus the Democratic administration is pressuring Congress to approve immigration reform measures.

"We are also rebuilding our immigration system, to the extent that it deteriorated under the (Republican Donald Trump) administration, but also we must address the root causes of migration, and that is why I traveled to Guatemala and then after that to Mexico," Harris said.

The vice president did not get into the contradictions between this message about a welcoming US and her other remarks that undocumented migrants should not come to this country, and she noted that "part of my charge (as vice president) has been to address the root causes (of illegal migration), ... hunger in the region, ... the impact of the hurricanes ... the COVID-19 impact" rather than overseeing activities at the US-Mexico border.

In addition, she said that the administration is not "overlooking" the issue of migration in Honduras and El Salvador, two countries that she did not include in her regional tour earlier this week, but she acknowledged that those nations have "problems" with corruption.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Copa America overcomes legal hurdles, to begin Sunday in Brazil

By Eduardo Davis

10 de junio de 2021
0
Brazil Senate committee probing Covid response focuses on ex-ministers

Brasilia, Jun 10 (EFE).- The Brazilian Senate committee investigating the national government's management of the coronavirus pandemic in the South American...

10 de junio de 2021
0
The challenge of translating Lopez Obrador's remarks into sign language

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

10 de junio de 2021
0
VP Harris promises US to be "safe haven" for asylum-seekers

Washington, Jun 10 (EFE).- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday eased back on the harsh message she sent to potential migrants during her trip earlier...

10 de junio de 2021
0
Biden: World is at inflection point where democracy must prevail

Plymouth, United Kingdom, Jun 9 (EFE).- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the world is at an historic inflection point where democracies must...

09 de junio de 2021
0
Honduras tribe has lost several leaders defending ancestral lands

By German Reyes

09 de junio de 2021
0
Brewer AmBev is 2nd sponsor to back out of Copa America in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Jun 9 (EFE).- Ambev, the Brazilian affiliate of Belgian multinational AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, announced Wednesday that it will not...

09 de junio de 2021
0
"Betty" returns to HBO starring Rachelle Vinberg, Ajani Russell

By David Villafranca

09 de junio de 2021
0
Kamala Harris says Mexico, US are entering new era

Mexico City, Jun 8 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that her country and Mexico are entering a "new era" after meeting with Mexican...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Colombia risks reopening economy amid worst of pandemic

Bogota/Medellin, Jun 8 (EFE).- In a risky attempt to revive the economy amid the worst spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Bogota and Medellin - among...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Buenos Aires starts vaccinating people over age 50

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (EFE).- The city of Buenos Aires on Tuesday began the process of vaccinating all residents over age 50 by allowing interested persons to...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Castillo leading Fujimori in Peru vote with 97.2 pct. of ballots counted

Lima, Jun 8 (EFE).- Leftist Pedro Castillo is holding a 78,737-vote lead over his rightist rival, Keiko Fujimori, in Peru's runoff presidential election...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Salvadoran woman sent to prison for abortion in 2013 released

San Salvador, Jun 7 (EFE).- A Salvadoran woman serving a 30-year prison term for allegedly aborting the fetus she was carrying was released on Monday after...

07 de junio de 2021
0
US taking measures seeking to halt irregular migration from Guatemala

Guatemala City, Jun 7 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday held a series of meetings in Guatemala seeking solutions to irregular migration,...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Apple presents iOS 15 operating system, opens FaceTime to Android, Windows

San Francisco, Jun 7 (EFE).- Apple on Monday unveiled its new iOS 15 operating system for iPhones for which it has updated its FaceTime videocalling service...

07 de junio de 2021
0
US approves new therapy for Alzheimer's

Washington, Jun 7 (EFE).- The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Aduhelm, a new medication for the direct treatment of Alzheimer's, the...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Young leads Hawks to 128-124 playoff win, Clippers send Dallas home

Sports Desk, Jun 6 (EFE).- Trae Young notched a double-double on Sunday, scoring 35 points and contributing 10 assists in Atlanta's NBA 128-124 Eastern...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Mexican elections going relatively smoothly despite a few macabre incidents

Mexico City, Jun 6 (EFE).- Mexico's mid-term elections on Sunday, considered to be the largest in the country's history, are proceeding "normally" and just...

06 de junio de 2021
0
Peruvians head to polls to elect new president

Lima, Jun 6 (EFE).- A total of 25.2 million Peruvians are eligible to vote on Sunday for a new president to govern from 2021-2026, the runoff contest...

06 de junio de 2021
0
Blinken, Sullivan welcome Israeli defense minister to Washington

Washington, Jun 3 (EFE).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met on Thursday in Washington with...

03 de junio de 2021
0
The people under the highway: Oakland homeless building their own future

By Marc Arcas

03 de junio de 2021
0
Home for retired Argentine performers scrambling to survive

By Rodrigo Garcia

03 de junio de 2021
0
Chiapas indigenous people distance selves from Mexican election contest

By Mitzi Fuentes Gomez

03 de junio de 2021
0
Biden calls on public to get vaccinated amid worrying slowdown in vax rate

Washington, Jun 2 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with new incentives such as the possibility...

02 de junio de 2021
0