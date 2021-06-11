11 de junio de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Copa America overcomes legal hurdles, to begin Sunday in Brazil

10 de junio de 2021
23:11
0
Exterior view of the Mane Garrincha stadium, one of the four venues where the Copa America 2021 will be played in Brazil starting on June 13, 2021. EFE/ Joedson Alves

Exterior view of the Mane Garrincha stadium, one of the four venues where the Copa America 2021 will be played in Brazil starting on June 13, 2021. EFE/ Joedson Alves

By Eduardo Davis

Brasilia, Jun 10 (EFE).- The Copa America will finally get under way this weekend in Brazil after the Supreme Court here on Thursday rejected three lawsuits trying to prevent the South American soccer tourney due to the country's sky-high Covid-19 infection rate.

The last judicial hurdle standing in the way of holding the competition starting next Sunday was swept away by the high court in a 6-5 decision ratifying earlier rulings that the governors of Brazil's 27 states have the final word regarding sports events in the midst of the pandemic.

The ruling was a big win for the six high court justices - out of the 11 sitting on the court - who voted to reject the three suits against holding the tourney filed by two political parties and a union.

The lawsuits alleged that the health crisis is completely out of control in a country that has already suffered almost 480,000 Covid-19 deaths and is on the verge of a new pandemic wave, using this as an argument for cancelling the Copa America, in which 10 South American national soccer teams are competing.

The only qualification placed on the tourney by the high court is that a security protocol must be put in place, which according to the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) will be similar to that placed on other competitions held in Brazil and the region which keep the teams in rigid "bubbles" during the contest, and with no fans in the stands.

The Supreme Court's decision was backed by the examining magistrate in the matter, Carmen Lucia Antunes, who emphasized that in earlier rulings the court had determined that governors and mayors have the power to suspend or free up activities in their jurisdictions, including economic and social activities as well as sports events.

In this particular case, Antunes said that "it is incumbent on (the governors) to define, ensure the fulfillment of and monitor the protocols so that there is no 'copa-virus,' which would be a source of infection and transmission of new strains."

She also said that local authorities, "if that were the case" - that is, if the Copa America were to become a mega-infection event - will be responsible in the future "for their administrative decisions" and the consequences that they would potentially have.

The case law providing the basis for the ruling has been condemned on assorted occasions by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who accuses governors and mayors of having "destroyed jobs" by suspending economic activities in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

However, that same legal basis now allows for holding a competition that the ultrarightist Bolsonaro did not hesitate to agree to once Argentina and Colombia - the original hosts - backed out of organizing it.

On May 31, 2021, when Conmebol announced that Brazil would host the Copa America with Bolsonaro's consent, a massive wave of criticism erupted from the country's political sectors, as well as from health experts and many of the players themselves.

There were contacts between the South American teams and Brazil's planning staff up to and including threats by the teams not to participate, but those threats ultimately dissolved and, although they still criticize the organization of the event, the players have decided to participate after all.

"We're in contact with the Copa America organization, but we will never say no to the Brazilian team," players and members of the Brazilian national team's technical corps revealed on Tuesday.

However, the criticism of the tourney has resonated with some of the companies that were to have sponsored the Copa America.

US multinational Mastercard announced on Tuesday that it will not promote its products at this edition of the Copa America along with Ambev, the Brazilian affiliate of Belgian multinational AB InBev, the world's largest brewer.

On Thursday, Diageo - which owns the liquor brands Johnny Walker, Smirnoff and Tanqueray - also backed out of the tourney, and other companies, too, will take a pass on promoting their products at the competition.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Copa America overcomes legal hurdles, to begin Sunday in Brazil

By Eduardo Davis

10 de junio de 2021
0
Brazil Senate committee probing Covid response focuses on ex-ministers

Brasilia, Jun 10 (EFE).- The Brazilian Senate committee investigating the national government's management of the coronavirus pandemic in the South American...

10 de junio de 2021
0
The challenge of translating Lopez Obrador's remarks into sign language

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

10 de junio de 2021
0
VP Harris promises US to be "safe haven" for asylum-seekers

Washington, Jun 10 (EFE).- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday eased back on the harsh message she sent to potential migrants during her trip earlier...

10 de junio de 2021
0
Biden: World is at inflection point where democracy must prevail

Plymouth, United Kingdom, Jun 9 (EFE).- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the world is at an historic inflection point where democracies must...

09 de junio de 2021
0
Honduras tribe has lost several leaders defending ancestral lands

By German Reyes

09 de junio de 2021
0
Brewer AmBev is 2nd sponsor to back out of Copa America in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Jun 9 (EFE).- Ambev, the Brazilian affiliate of Belgian multinational AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, announced Wednesday that it will not...

09 de junio de 2021
0
"Betty" returns to HBO starring Rachelle Vinberg, Ajani Russell

By David Villafranca

09 de junio de 2021
0
Kamala Harris says Mexico, US are entering new era

Mexico City, Jun 8 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that her country and Mexico are entering a "new era" after meeting with Mexican...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Colombia risks reopening economy amid worst of pandemic

Bogota/Medellin, Jun 8 (EFE).- In a risky attempt to revive the economy amid the worst spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Bogota and Medellin - among...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Buenos Aires starts vaccinating people over age 50

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (EFE).- The city of Buenos Aires on Tuesday began the process of vaccinating all residents over age 50 by allowing interested persons to...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Castillo leading Fujimori in Peru vote with 97.2 pct. of ballots counted

Lima, Jun 8 (EFE).- Leftist Pedro Castillo is holding a 78,737-vote lead over his rightist rival, Keiko Fujimori, in Peru's runoff presidential election...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Salvadoran woman sent to prison for abortion in 2013 released

San Salvador, Jun 7 (EFE).- A Salvadoran woman serving a 30-year prison term for allegedly aborting the fetus she was carrying was released on Monday after...

07 de junio de 2021
0
US taking measures seeking to halt irregular migration from Guatemala

Guatemala City, Jun 7 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday held a series of meetings in Guatemala seeking solutions to irregular migration,...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Apple presents iOS 15 operating system, opens FaceTime to Android, Windows

San Francisco, Jun 7 (EFE).- Apple on Monday unveiled its new iOS 15 operating system for iPhones for which it has updated its FaceTime videocalling service...

07 de junio de 2021
0
US approves new therapy for Alzheimer's

Washington, Jun 7 (EFE).- The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Aduhelm, a new medication for the direct treatment of Alzheimer's, the...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Young leads Hawks to 128-124 playoff win, Clippers send Dallas home

Sports Desk, Jun 6 (EFE).- Trae Young notched a double-double on Sunday, scoring 35 points and contributing 10 assists in Atlanta's NBA 128-124 Eastern...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Mexican elections going relatively smoothly despite a few macabre incidents

Mexico City, Jun 6 (EFE).- Mexico's mid-term elections on Sunday, considered to be the largest in the country's history, are proceeding "normally" and just...

06 de junio de 2021
0
Peruvians head to polls to elect new president

Lima, Jun 6 (EFE).- A total of 25.2 million Peruvians are eligible to vote on Sunday for a new president to govern from 2021-2026, the runoff contest...

06 de junio de 2021
0
Blinken, Sullivan welcome Israeli defense minister to Washington

Washington, Jun 3 (EFE).- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, met on Thursday in Washington with...

03 de junio de 2021
0
The people under the highway: Oakland homeless building their own future

By Marc Arcas

03 de junio de 2021
0
Home for retired Argentine performers scrambling to survive

By Rodrigo Garcia

03 de junio de 2021
0
Chiapas indigenous people distance selves from Mexican election contest

By Mitzi Fuentes Gomez

03 de junio de 2021
0
Biden calls on public to get vaccinated amid worrying slowdown in vax rate

Washington, Jun 2 (EFE).- President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, with new incentives such as the possibility...

02 de junio de 2021
0