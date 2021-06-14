Brazil opens Copa America with easy 3-0 win over Venezuela

Brasilia, Jun 13 (EFE).- The Brazilian national soccer team romped to a 3-0 victory in the opening Group B match for the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia on Sunday.

The match was played before empty stands due to coronavirus gathering restrictions.

It was backfielder Marquinhos in the 22nd minute, along with Neymar in the 63rd and Gabriel Barbosa "Gabigol" just two minutes before the final whistle who secured the easy win over a timid Venezuelan team feeling the effect of the changes forced on them at the last minute due to an outbreak of Covid-19 that eliminated eight players from the roster one day before the match.

Brazilian coach Tite set the tone for the match right from the start with Richarlison, on two occasions, and Eder Militao unsettling visiting netminder Joel Graterol within the first 10 minutes of play, presaging a dominance that the home team never relinquished.

Then, it was Neymar and Danilo to made threatening drives, although it wasn't until the 22nd minute with Marquinhos on a left-footer after a corner kick that was snagged by Neymar, his teammate on Paris Saint Germain, and there the score stood at the break.

After the intermission, play was much the same with Neymar, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus once again darting in for scoring tries.

It was in the 61st minute that Danilo beat Luis Del Pino Mago and was downed by Yohan Cumana. The penalty kick was executed impeccably by Neymar two minutes later for the 2-0.

The third tally - a decisive blast - came from Gabigol in the 88th minute after a combination by Neymar and Alex Sandro.

Next in Group B action, on Thursday Brazil and Peru will face off in Rio de Janeiro, while Venezuela will go up against Colombia in Goiania.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi (m.46, Alex Sandro); Casemiro, Fred (m.84, Fabinho), Lucas Paqueta (m.46, Everton Ribeiro), Neymar; Richarlison (m.64, Gabriel Barbosa "Gabigol") and Gabriel Jesus (m.84, Vinicius Junior).

Coach: Tite

Venezuela: Joel Graterol; Francisco La Mantia, Luis Del Pino Mago, Adrian Martínez, Yohan Cumana; Junior Moreno, Bernaldo Manzano (m.75, Richard Celis), Alexander Gonzalez (m.90, Ronald Hernandez), Cristian Casseres Jr. (m.83, Edson Castillo); Jose Martinez and Fernando Aristeguieta (m.76, Sergio Cordova).

Coach: Jose Peseiro, of Portugal

Referee: Esteban Ostojich of Uruguay yellow-carded Brazil's Renan Lodi (m.38) and Gabriel Barbosa "Gabigol" (m.65) and Venezuela's Manzano (m.68) and Del Pino Mago (m.79).