Microsoft unveils Windows 11, with new design and multitask functioning

San Francisco, Jun 24 (EFE).- Microsoft announced on Thursday a new version of Windows, the first in six years, dubbed Windows 11 and which features an updated design with a focus on multitasking operations.

The US software giant decided to move the startup menu and the icons of its most-used applications from the lower left of the screen (where they are located in Windows 10) to the lower center, and the firm has added a multitasking function that allows users to configure multiple desktops for work, home and gaming, a feature that Mac computers already have.

Windows 11 will also allow Android apps to run on the Windows desktop to offer greater compatibility among devices.

In addition to altering the menu position, users will be able to set it up for their own personal tastes, with their recently used documents and favorite apps easily accessible.

To a certain extent, the Windows 11 redesign gets Microsoft closer to its main market competitor for computer operating systems - Apple - whose interface already presents many of the features that the Redmond, Washington, firm is now incorporating.

Another novel aspect of the new software presented on Thursday is the integration of a team operating platform and Teams videoconferencing, a very popular feature since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and which now will be directly accessible from the taskbar.

First, Windows 11 will be available as a free update to current users of Windows 10, but some devices will not have the required specifications, which include at least 64 gigabytes of storage and four gigabytes of RAM.

In creating further interoperability among devices, Windows 11 will be compatible with Android apps - created by Google - and allow users to download to their computers from Amazon's apps store.

The presentation of the new Microsoft software was marked by several streaming problems, which prevented many interested users from getting an uninterrupted look at the updates, and many of them took to the social networks to complain.

Windows 10 was launched in 2015 and is regularly used by more than 1.3 billion people around the world, according to figures made public by Microsoft. Although at the time, Microsoft said that Windows 10 would be the "final" version of the popular operating system, since then the firm has announced that Windows 10 will be retired in 2025.