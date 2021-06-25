25 de junio de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Bolivia own goal, Cavani tally send Uruguay into Copa America Q-finals

24 de junio de 2021
23:11
0
  • Uruguay's Luis Suarez in action against Bolivia's Jairo Quinteros (R), during a match for Group A of the Copa America at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 24 June 2021. EFE/Raul Martinez

    Uruguay's Luis Suarez in action against Bolivia's Jairo Quinteros (R), during a match for Group A of the Copa America at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 24 June 2021. EFE/Raul Martinez

  • Uruguay's Edinson Cavani controls the ball against Bolivia, during a match for Group A of the Copa America at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 24 June 2021. EFE/Raul Martinez

    Uruguay's Edinson Cavani controls the ball against Bolivia, during a match for Group A of the Copa America at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 24 June 2021. EFE/Raul Martinez

  • Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores against Bolivia, during a match for Group A of the Copa America at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 24 June 2021. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

    Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores against Bolivia, during a match for Group A of the Copa America at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, 24 June 2021. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Cuiaba, Brazil, Jun 24 (EFE).- Uruguay won its first match in the 47th edition of the Copa America soccer tourney on Thursday, qualifying for the quarterfinals by defeating Bolivia 2-0 in Group A competition at the Pantanal Stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil.

The first goal for "La Celeste" - as the Uruguayan national squad is known - came from Bolivia's goaltender Carlos Lampe, when - in the 40th minute - defenseman Jairo Quinteros tried to deflect a Uruguayan pass at ground level but knocked it off Lampe and into the "Verde" goal for the 1-0.

Uruguay's second tally came from Edinson Cavani, his 52nd goal for La Celeste, when - in the 79th minute - he got an assist from Facundo Torres and calmly drove into the opposing team's area to beat Lampe and put the team up 2-0.

Uruguay has now accumulated four points in the rankings and is in third place, while Bolivia is at the bottom of the group with no points and little chance of advancing to the next phase of the competition.

Chile and Paraguay will go head to head later on Thursday.

The fifth and final day of Group A competition will come next Monday, when Uruguay faces off against Paraguay and Bolivia will go up against Argentina, while Chile will get a rest.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
IDB: LatAm crisis deserves greater attention

By Ivonne Malaver

24 de junio de 2021
0
Bolivia own goal, Cavani tally send Uruguay into Copa America Q-finals

Cuiaba, Brazil, Jun 24 (EFE).- Uruguay won its first match in the 47th edition of the Copa America soccer tourney on Thursday, qualifying for the...

24 de junio de 2021
0
New York suspends Giuliani's law license for false testimony

New York, Jun 24 (EFE).- A New York appeals court on Thursday ordered the temporary suspension in that state of Rudy Giuliani's law license after a...

24 de junio de 2021
0
Worst drought in decades puts Brazil energy, agri interests on alert

By Carlos Meneses

24 de junio de 2021
0
Microsoft unveils Windows 11, with new design and multitask functioning

San Francisco, Jun 24 (EFE).- Microsoft announced on Thursday a new version of Windows, the first in six years, dubbed Windows 11 and which features an...

24 de junio de 2021
0
Brazil opens Copa America with easy 3-0 win over Venezuela

Brasilia, Jun 13 (EFE).- The Brazilian national soccer team romped to a 3-0 victory in the opening Group B match for the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha...

14 de junio de 2021
0
US downplays expectations for Biden-Putin summit

Washington, Jun 13 (EFE).- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday downplayed expectations for the summit next week between President Joe Biden and his...

13 de junio de 2021
0
US to maintain presence in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

Nur-Sultan, Jun 13 (EFE).- The United States will maintain its presence in Afghanistan after withdrawing its troops to help in the fight against violence...

13 de junio de 2021
0
Copa America overcomes legal hurdles, to begin Sunday in Brazil

By Eduardo Davis

10 de junio de 2021
0
VP Harris promises US to be "safe haven" for asylum-seekers

Washington, Jun 10 (EFE).- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday eased back on the harsh message she sent to potential migrants during her trip earlier...

10 de junio de 2021
0
Brazil Senate committee probing Covid response focuses on ex-ministers

Brasilia, Jun 10 (EFE).- The Brazilian Senate committee investigating the national government's management of the coronavirus pandemic in the South American...

10 de junio de 2021
0
The challenge of translating Lopez Obrador's remarks into sign language

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

10 de junio de 2021
0
Honduras tribe has lost several leaders defending ancestral lands

By German Reyes

09 de junio de 2021
0
Biden: World is at inflection point where democracy must prevail

Plymouth, United Kingdom, Jun 9 (EFE).- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the world is at an historic inflection point where democracies must...

09 de junio de 2021
0
Brewer AmBev is 2nd sponsor to back out of Copa America in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Jun 9 (EFE).- Ambev, the Brazilian affiliate of Belgian multinational AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, announced Wednesday that it will not...

09 de junio de 2021
0
"Betty" returns to HBO starring Rachelle Vinberg, Ajani Russell

By David Villafranca

09 de junio de 2021
0
Kamala Harris says Mexico, US are entering new era

Mexico City, Jun 8 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that her country and Mexico are entering a "new era" after meeting with Mexican...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Colombia risks reopening economy amid worst of pandemic

Bogota/Medellin, Jun 8 (EFE).- In a risky attempt to revive the economy amid the worst spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Bogota and Medellin - among...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Buenos Aires starts vaccinating people over age 50

Buenos Aires, Jun 8 (EFE).- The city of Buenos Aires on Tuesday began the process of vaccinating all residents over age 50 by allowing interested persons to...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Castillo leading Fujimori in Peru vote with 97.2 pct. of ballots counted

Lima, Jun 8 (EFE).- Leftist Pedro Castillo is holding a 78,737-vote lead over his rightist rival, Keiko Fujimori, in Peru's runoff presidential election...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Salvadoran woman sent to prison for abortion in 2013 released

San Salvador, Jun 7 (EFE).- A Salvadoran woman serving a 30-year prison term for allegedly aborting the fetus she was carrying was released on Monday after...

07 de junio de 2021
0
US taking measures seeking to halt irregular migration from Guatemala

Guatemala City, Jun 7 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday held a series of meetings in Guatemala seeking solutions to irregular migration,...

07 de junio de 2021
0
Apple presents iOS 15 operating system, opens FaceTime to Android, Windows

San Francisco, Jun 7 (EFE).- Apple on Monday unveiled its new iOS 15 operating system for iPhones for which it has updated its FaceTime videocalling service...

07 de junio de 2021
0
US approves new therapy for Alzheimer's

Washington, Jun 7 (EFE).- The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Aduhelm, a new medication for the direct treatment of Alzheimer's, the...

07 de junio de 2021
0