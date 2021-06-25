Bolivia own goal, Cavani tally send Uruguay into Copa America Q-finals

Cuiaba, Brazil, Jun 24 (EFE).- Uruguay won its first match in the 47th edition of the Copa America soccer tourney on Thursday, qualifying for the quarterfinals by defeating Bolivia 2-0 in Group A competition at the Pantanal Stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil.

The first goal for "La Celeste" - as the Uruguayan national squad is known - came from Bolivia's goaltender Carlos Lampe, when - in the 40th minute - defenseman Jairo Quinteros tried to deflect a Uruguayan pass at ground level but knocked it off Lampe and into the "Verde" goal for the 1-0.

Uruguay's second tally came from Edinson Cavani, his 52nd goal for La Celeste, when - in the 79th minute - he got an assist from Facundo Torres and calmly drove into the opposing team's area to beat Lampe and put the team up 2-0.

Uruguay has now accumulated four points in the rankings and is in third place, while Bolivia is at the bottom of the group with no points and little chance of advancing to the next phase of the competition.

Chile and Paraguay will go head to head later on Thursday.

The fifth and final day of Group A competition will come next Monday, when Uruguay faces off against Paraguay and Bolivia will go up against Argentina, while Chile will get a rest.