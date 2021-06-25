IDB: LatAm crisis deserves greater attention

By Ivonne Malaver

Miami, Jun 24 (EFE).- Mauricio Claver-Carone, the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), told EFE that Latin America and the Caribbean are urging greater global support for the Venezuelan diaspora, the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters to help deal with the worst contraction in the region's economy in 200 years.

"It's a conglomeration of crises that uniquely affect this region (and) which merit more attention than what the rest of the world is providing," said Claver-Carone in Miami, where the IDB this week is holding the first Miami-LAC 2021 technology forum.

Born in Miami and of Cuban origin, Claver-Carone said he regretted that the region "is disproportionately affected by three crises" as it confronts its worst economic decline since 1821.

He said that "neither the rest of the world nor international organizations ... have been interested" in investing in "the world's worst migration crisis," which is only "growing" in size and scope.

The IDB chief said that for every Syrian migrant the international community has provided $100 in healthcare, housing and education, among other things, while for every Venezuelan who has left his or her homeland it has provided only $10.

"The international community unfortunately has not paid (the Venezuelan diaspora) the attention it deserves, with the exception of some countries such as the United States, Canada, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, England to a certain degree and Latin America," he said.

He emphasized that the IDB is working with the Colombian and Ecuadorian governments, among other Latin American nations, to manage the social impact that this Venezuelan migration is having in Latin America, "but frankly we need more donors, we need that urgency to be understood."

"It's currently the world's biggest crisis, however it's the one in which the world is investing the least, a tenth of what the world is investing in the Syrian crisis," he said.

Claver-Carone said that part of his work includes "bringing these historic crises ... more effectively to international forums."

On the other hand, Claver-Carone - who said he considers himself to be an optimistic person who can see the good in everything, even the Covid-19 pandemic, in terms of innovative and technological issues such as are being discussed at the forum - added that those new opportunities depend on vaccination.

He criticized the fact that in the region the "issue of vaccines leaves much to be desired" despite the fact that "the level of deaths is eight times greater than in other countries."

He emphasized that Latin America and the Caribbean represent more than 30 percent of the Covid-19 deaths, despite the fact that they have just 5 percent of the world population.

Along those lines, he said that for the technological opportunities afforded by Covid-19 to materialize vaccination must be increased and the processes must be facilitated "and we're not seeing that."

He also said, however, that the Covax vaccine distribution mechanism has proven to be "very limited" despite the fact that the World Health Organization and the European Union have guaranteed access to vaccines for the world's most disadvantaged nations.

"Although it's working 100 percent it only provides for 20 percent of the populations, and what's happening with the other 80 percent?" he asked rhetorically.

Claver-Carone also said that four countries in the region are among the five nations around the world hardest hit by natural disasters.

He noted that two hurricanes hit Central America and Mexico in two consecutive weeks during the 2020 storm season, breaking all sorts of records.

The IDB head also said that he is working to reduce the digital gap in the region as part of the IDB Vision 2025 plan, which he unveiled in Miami and which in the future will also include Spanish capital in what is called the "Miami-Madrid-Latin America and the Caribbean digital triangle."

"There's a significant connectivity and financing gap for the digital economy in Latin America and the Caribbean," he said.

He went on to say that if Latin America manages to reduce that gap of $68 billion to the level of other countries within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, it would create 15 million new jobs in the region.

He added that that would represent an increase of 8 percent in the region's GDP, which would have "an enormous impact."

Upon being asked about the $68 billion gap, he said that he is not only hoping to collect it from multilateral partners but also through the private sector, which "is ready to make those investments."

Along those lines, he said that investments in new technology firms is increasing and that in 2020, despite the pandemic, $17 billion in investment was made in tech firms in the region.

He emphasized that being from Miami, he is familiar with the talent of Latin Americans, "the best in the world," and that "it's a reality" that this South Florida city is projecting itself as a tech and innovation center.

He said that 1,500 firms in the region have a presence in Miami and "a third of all exports to Latin America pass through Miami."

"This is a natural location for creating an ecosystem, a digital bridge from here to Latin America and the Caribbean," he added.

Claver-Carone added that the biggest Latin American firms already are not infrastructure companies, like Brazil's Odebrecht, saying that "that's in the past." Rather, they are tech firms.

"The largest is Mercado Libre," he said.

He also said that these companies "are smelling opportunities" in the region, adding that this is just the first part of a "digital triangle" that includes Madrid.

"The US and Spain are the biggest investors in Latin America and the Caribbean. Today, technology is a dynamic and unique opportunity to be able to foster," the IDB chief said.

Claver-Carone said that the idea of an "ecosystem" like this is that if a businessman founds a company in Mexico, not only that country but Miami and Madrid and the entire region benefit "with a bigger market" in which knowledge and financing can flow back and forth.