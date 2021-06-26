26 de junio de 2021
Trans Latinas in New York organize to defend their rights

26 de junio de 2021
16:04
  • Two workers of the NGO TRANSgrediendo, Nayra Berrios (L) and Suleica Urquilla (R), have a conversaation in the association's headquarters in New York City, United States, 23 June 2021. EFE/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

    Two workers of the NGO TRANSgrediendo, Nayra Berrios (L) and Suleica Urquilla (R), have a conversaation in the association's headquarters in New York City, United States, 23 June 2021. EFE/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

  • NGO TRANSgrediendo volunteers hand out food to undocumented trans women of hispanic background in the association's headquarters in New York City, United States, 23 June 2021. EFE/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

    NGO TRANSgrediendo volunteers hand out food to undocumented trans women of hispanic background in the association's headquarters in New York City, United States, 23 June 2021. EFE/ Jorge Fuentelsaz

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

 

New York, Jun 26 (EFE).- TRANSgrediendo ("transgressing") is an organization bringing together trans Latinas, some of them undocumented migrants, in the New York City borough of Queens to advocate for their and offer shelter to women who, like themselves, have been rejected by their communities.

 

"The collective helps connect the trans community with legal services and doctors," Ecuador-born director Liaam Winslet says. "We work to shine a light on the human rights of migrants and tell the system that our voices and our lives are important. That the rights of  trans people are not negotiable, we cannot keep being ignored."

 

The center is funded with private donations and employs eight part-time workers, including Salvadoran immigrant Suleica Urquilla, who answers the phone, and Nayra Berrios of Puerto Rico, busy on this occasion distributed food parcels to trans people in need.

 

Brightly colored walls, with a rainbow flag front and center at the reception, enclose TRANSgrediendo, founded in 2015 by Mexican trans activist Lorena Borjas, who died in March 2020 of Covid-19.

 

While alive, Borjas won recognition from prominent figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose district includes the area of Queen where TRANSgrediendo is based.

 

And the founder is still very much present at the center. A portrait of Borjas hangs in Winslet's office and a sketch of the founder adorns a wall in the meeting room, while awards she received line the halls.

 

"We receive private donations from people who see the work we do, people close to Lorena who see her legacy is far from gone. We are here, fighting, putting in practice what she taught us. We might not do it like she did, but we will try our best," Winslet says.

 

During the pandemic, the association launched two programs to help trans women who lost their jobs.

 

One of them, Closet, provided free clothes to some 200 people, according to Winslet.

 

Two days a week, TRANSgrediendo hand outs free food in collaboration with two other organizations.

 

Ani is a Peruvian hairdresser who arrived in New York only a week ago after abandoning her homeland in the wake of a transphobic assault.

 

Once in the United States, trans migrants come up other problems, such as a lack of health insurance, which makes it even more difficult for them to obtain hormone treatments, leading some to resort to the black market with all the risks that entails, Winslet says.

 

Another fact of life for trans women in New York, especially sex workers, is harassment by police, Winslet says, explaining why TRANSgrediendo advocates for decriminalization of sex work.

 

"Those are also those things that make us rise up and activate that trans fury to tell people: our lives matter," she says.

 

TRANSgrediendo will take part in Sunday's annual NYC Pride observation, but not in the official procession sponsored by big corporations and the municipal government.

 

Instead, the women of TRANSgrediendo will join the alternative Queer Liberation March, which rejects corporate money and police protection. EFE

 

jfu/lv/dr

