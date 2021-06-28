28 de junio de 2021
Carrillo's tally for Peru eliminates Venezuela from Copa America

27 de junio de 2021
23:11
  • Venezuela's Sergio Cordova (r) view for the ball with Peru's Renato Tapiade in their teams' Group B Copa America match at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 27, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

    Venezuela's Sergio Cordova (r) view for the ball with Peru's Renato Tapiade in their teams' Group B Copa America match at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 27, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

  • Venezuela's Yeferson Soteldo (c) view for the ball with Peru's Miguel Araujo (l) and Sergio Peña (2nd from right) in their teams' Group B Copa America match at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 27, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

    Venezuela's Yeferson Soteldo (c) view for the ball with Peru's Miguel Araujo (l) and Sergio Peña (2nd from right) in their teams' Group B Copa America match at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 27, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

  • Peru's Miguel Trauco controls the ball in his team's Group B Copa America match against Venezuela at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 27, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

    Peru's Miguel Trauco controls the ball in his team's Group B Copa America match against Venezuela at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 27, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

  • Venezuela's Romulo Otero (l) vies for the ball with Peru's Raziel Garcia in their teams' Group B Copa America match at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 27, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

    Venezuela's Romulo Otero (l) vies for the ball with Peru's Raziel Garcia in their teams' Group B Copa America match at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on June 27, 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brasilia, Jun 27 (EFE).- Andre Carrillo scored in the 48th minute to give Peru the 1-0 win over Venezuela, eliminating the latter from Copa America competition on the last day of Group B battles.

The Peruvian national team now moves to the quarterfinals.

With the three points garnered for the win on Sunday at the Mane Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, the "Blanquirroja" squad has now completed seven matches and is in the No. 2 spot in Group B, three points behind the Brazilian national team.

Venezuela, who was bringing up the rear in the group with just two points, was eliminated from further play, but Ecuador also moved into the quarterfinals, ending up in fourth place in the group after tying Brazil 1-1 on Sunday.

Colombia also qualified for the quarterfinals after the group phase with four points in Group B.

