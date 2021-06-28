28 de junio de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Paramilitary mafia groups expand power in Brazil with pirated TV service

28 de junio de 2021
20:08
0
Photo taken June 3, 2021, showing two firefighters working near electric and Internet towers in the favela (or shantytown) of Rio das Pedras, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/ Antonio Lacerda/File

Photo taken June 3, 2021, showing two firefighters working near electric and Internet towers in the favela (or shantytown) of Rio das Pedras, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EFE/ Antonio Lacerda/File

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

Rio de Janeiro, Jun 28 (EFE).- Some 33 million people consume television by pirated subscription in Brazil, an illegal service that results in exorbitant losses to legitimate businesses in the country and in which Rio de Janeiro's so-called "militias" are heavily involved.

The number of Internet users who receive the pirated services is more than twice the number who pay for it from legal firms, and thus the prohibited practice results in some 15.5 billion reais (about $3.1 billion) in losses each year, of which 12.9 percent correspond to taxes the country is not collecting.

The service - known in Brazil as "Gatonet," a name coming from an expression meaning "to con someone" - is provided to users in different ways.

Among the most used methods for getting the illicit TV service are the boxes - known as TV Box - that transform a regular television set into an "intelligent" or "smart TV" making it into a new source of profit for Brazilian organized crime.

According to Brazilian customs authorities, the illegal use of this equipment occurs all over the country.

Nevertheless, Rio de Janeiro stands out since it is there that a little more than a million illegal TV Box devices have been seized by authorities since last year, representing losses of more than 470 million reais (about $94 million) to organized crime. In all Brazil, about 1.4 million such devices have been seized.

In Rio, the "militias," as the paramilitary mafia groups are known - and which dominate in about 58 percent of the city's urban zone - control essential services such as light, gas, water and transportation in many, if not all, of the city's "favelas" or shantytowns.

Subscription Internet, TV and film services are also under the mafias' control.

Anyone wanting to have one of these services in the slums will have to acquire them from the criminal groups, most of them made up of police - active-duty, retired or fired officers - since they do not allow favela residents to get the services legitimately or through rival groups. Those who do try to circumvent the mafias are putting their lives and those of their families at risk.

EFE determined that just for installing the illicit subscriber TV and film services, a resident of the Mangaratiba favela must pay the militias 90 reais (about $18) and another 60 reais ($12) per month, a rather costly proposition for most residents of the poverty-stricken neighborhoods.

To that, one must add the cost of the Internet, also provided illegally, which is about 50 reais ($10) per month.

But the "Gatonet" has been expending in recent years beyond the favelas and is now being offered in middle class districts of Rio, where the service is generally sold door to door. With the advantages provided by getting a direct connection to the Internet via illicit devices, the service has expanded even more.

According to a study carried out in March 2021 and released by the Brazilian Association of Television by Subscription (ABTA), 27.2 percent of Internet users over age 16 - or 33 million people - consume pirated subscription TV and film services, while just 14.9 million Brazilians bought these services legally in 2020.

The reason for this lies in the cost of the illegal services, which - depending on how one purchases such services - comes to just 10 percent of legally available services.

Various officials consulted by EFE said that the majority of the illegal devices are smuggled into the country and adapted for illegal use to allow connecting them to TV channels and film platforms that offer protected intellectual property, including HBO, Amazon and Netflix.

"One hundred percent of these devices come from Asia" via sea and land shipment, Paulo Aurelio Pereira da Silva, the coordinator of the National Telecommunications Agency's Action Plan to Combat Piracy, said, adding "We're fighting that,"

The penalties for the crime range from blocking a person's Internet signal to fines and seizing their connection devices, and also include up to four years in prison.

The situation concerns Brazilian authorities because studies have shown that the equipment being used to break up TV by subscription and film platform signals can illegally capture information about users.

"We have very robust reports that show that they can also serve to attack the Web and even crash government Web sites," the Anatel expert said.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Paramilitary mafia groups expand power in Brazil with pirated TV service

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

28 de junio de 2021
0
Miami condo collapse death toll now at 10, full investigation promised

Miami, Jun 28 (EFE).- Rescue teams are in their fifth day and working against the clock at the site of the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium...

28 de junio de 2021
0
Carrillo's tally for Peru eliminates Venezuela from Copa America

Brasilia, Jun 27 (EFE).- Andre Carrillo scored in the 48th minute to give Peru the 1-0 win over Venezuela, eliminating the latter from Copa America...

27 de junio de 2021
0
Neymar on the bench, but Brazil wins Group B with 1-1 tie vs. Ecuador

Goiania, Brazil, Jun 27 (EFE).- The Brazilian national soccer team on Sunday battled to a 1-1 draw with Ecuador on the last day of Group B competition,...

27 de junio de 2021
0
Ex-AG Barr calls Trump's election fraud claims "bulls--t"

Washington, Jun 27 (EFE).- Former US Attorney General William Barr, who served in that capacity from February 2019 to December 2020 during the mandate of...

27 de junio de 2021
0
Trans Latinas in New York organize to defend their rights

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

26 de junio de 2021
0
IDB: LatAm crisis deserves greater attention

By Ivonne Malaver

24 de junio de 2021
0
Bolivia own goal, Cavani tally send Uruguay into Copa America Q-finals

Cuiaba, Brazil, Jun 24 (EFE).- Uruguay won its first match in the 47th edition of the Copa America soccer tourney on Thursday, qualifying for the...

24 de junio de 2021
0
New York suspends Giuliani's law license for false testimony

New York, Jun 24 (EFE).- A New York appeals court on Thursday ordered the temporary suspension in that state of Rudy Giuliani's law license after a...

24 de junio de 2021
0
Microsoft unveils Windows 11, with new design and multitask functioning

San Francisco, Jun 24 (EFE).- Microsoft announced on Thursday a new version of Windows, the first in six years, dubbed Windows 11 and which features an...

24 de junio de 2021
0
Worst drought in decades puts Brazil energy, agri interests on alert

By Carlos Meneses

24 de junio de 2021
0
Brazil opens Copa America with easy 3-0 win over Venezuela

Brasilia, Jun 13 (EFE).- The Brazilian national soccer team romped to a 3-0 victory in the opening Group B match for the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha...

14 de junio de 2021
0
US downplays expectations for Biden-Putin summit

Washington, Jun 13 (EFE).- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday downplayed expectations for the summit next week between President Joe Biden and his...

13 de junio de 2021
0
US to maintain presence in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

Nur-Sultan, Jun 13 (EFE).- The United States will maintain its presence in Afghanistan after withdrawing its troops to help in the fight against violence...

13 de junio de 2021
0
Copa America overcomes legal hurdles, to begin Sunday in Brazil

By Eduardo Davis

10 de junio de 2021
0
VP Harris promises US to be "safe haven" for asylum-seekers

Washington, Jun 10 (EFE).- Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday eased back on the harsh message she sent to potential migrants during her trip earlier...

10 de junio de 2021
0
Brazil Senate committee probing Covid response focuses on ex-ministers

Brasilia, Jun 10 (EFE).- The Brazilian Senate committee investigating the national government's management of the coronavirus pandemic in the South American...

10 de junio de 2021
0
The challenge of translating Lopez Obrador's remarks into sign language

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

10 de junio de 2021
0
Honduras tribe has lost several leaders defending ancestral lands

By German Reyes

09 de junio de 2021
0
Biden: World is at inflection point where democracy must prevail

Plymouth, United Kingdom, Jun 9 (EFE).- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that the world is at an historic inflection point where democracies must...

09 de junio de 2021
0
Brewer AmBev is 2nd sponsor to back out of Copa America in Brazil

Sao Paulo, Jun 9 (EFE).- Ambev, the Brazilian affiliate of Belgian multinational AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, announced Wednesday that it will not...

09 de junio de 2021
0
"Betty" returns to HBO starring Rachelle Vinberg, Ajani Russell

By David Villafranca

09 de junio de 2021
0
Kamala Harris says Mexico, US are entering new era

Mexico City, Jun 8 (EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that her country and Mexico are entering a "new era" after meeting with Mexican...

08 de junio de 2021
0
Colombia risks reopening economy amid worst of pandemic

Bogota/Medellin, Jun 8 (EFE).- In a risky attempt to revive the economy amid the worst spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths, Bogota and Medellin - among...

08 de junio de 2021
0