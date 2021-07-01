01 de julio de 2021
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
English - News
Volver a "English - News"

Lady of Cao: the woman who changed the history of Ancient Peru

01 de julio de 2021
21:09
0
  • (File) Photo showing a sculpture of the Lady of Cao on exhibit at the Museum of the Nation in Lima, Peru, 04 July 2017 (issued 01 July 2021).EFE/ Ernesto Arias

    (File) Photo showing a sculpture of the Lady of Cao on exhibit at the Museum of the Nation in Lima, Peru, 04 July 2017 (issued 01 July 2021).EFE/ Ernesto Arias

  • (File) Photo showing a replica of the mummy of the Lady of Cao, on exhibit at the Museum of the Nation in Lima, Peru, 04 July 2017 (issued 01 July 2021). EFE/ Ernesto Arias

    (File) Photo showing a replica of the mummy of the Lady of Cao, on exhibit at the Museum of the Nation in Lima, Peru, 04 July 2017 (issued 01 July 2021). EFE/ Ernesto Arias

  • (File) Photo showing a replica of the mummy of the Lady of Cao, on exhibit at the Museum of the Nation in Lima, Peru, 04 July 2017 (issued 01 July 2021). EFE/ Ernesto Arias

    (File) Photo showing a replica of the mummy of the Lady of Cao, on exhibit at the Museum of the Nation in Lima, Peru, 04 July 2017 (issued 01 July 2021). EFE/ Ernesto Arias

  • A handout photo made available by the Wiese Foundation shows a replica of the mummy of the Lady of Cao at the Museum of the Nation in Lima, Peru (issued 01 July 2021). EFE/EPA/Wiese Foundation HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

    A handout photo made available by the Wiese Foundation shows a replica of the mummy of the Lady of Cao at the Museum of the Nation in Lima, Peru (issued 01 July 2021). EFE/EPA/Wiese Foundation HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

By Fernando Gimeno

Lima, Jul 1 (EFE).- Considered to be the most powerful woman in Ancient Peru, the Lady of Cao continues to amaze the public and hide assorted secrets 15 years after the discovery of her mummy forced books on the history and role of women in pre-Hispanic civilizations to be rewritten.

"It was a landmark for Peru and for the whole world," Peruvian archaeologist Regulo Franco - who along with the Wiese Foundation in 2006 revealed the discovery of the Lady of Cao, the first known woman with absolute power in the Moche civilization - told EFE.

For 1,700 years, the remains of this woman with almost semi-divine powers were hidden in a splendid tomb at the Cao Viejo temple within the El Brujo archaeological complex some 60 kilometers (36 miles) from the city of Trujillo on Peru's northern coast.

She had been buried there with her wealth and jewelry along with five other individuals, including two priests, two bodyguards and a teenage girl, in a room 275 square meters (almost 3,000 square feet) in size decorated with murals presenting the Moche cosmology and in which appear different divinities in the form of various animals.

When her funeral items, including the body itself, were removed, none of the archaeologists at the time were able to guess that the person encased within the surrounding 25 layers of fine cloth, cotton and copper plates was a woman.

"It was a mystery who was inside until months later they gave us the happy news that it was a woman. That was what changed our history. We began to take note that women really did have a fundamental role in the development of the societies of Ancient Peru," Franco said.

Up to now, however, the reasons are unknown why this woman - who was only about 25 years old and stood 1.48 meters (4 ft. 10 in.) in height at the time she died - evidently occupied the most prominent position in the Moche civilization and dominated political, administrative and religious affairs throughout the Chicama River valley in the 4th and 5th centuries.

In her heyday she could have been a contemporary of other important Moche leaders, including the Lord of Sipan, whose royal tombs - which have been compared to that of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamen for the wealth contained therein - were discovered in 1987 by archaeologist Walter Alva in the Huaca Rajada, 170 km north of Cao Viejo.

"We're not forgetting that the tombs of the Lord of Sipan were in a mausoleum outside the temple. Here, it's just the opposite. The tomb is inside the biggest Moche temple complex. Considering that the architectural spaces of this building were sacred, it gives a higher social and political position to this woman," Franco said.

The body of the mummy was in excellent condition, thanks to the salty seawater in which is was probably bathed and then the cinnabar (mercury sulfide) with which it was anointed during the funerary rites.

In addition, magnificent tattoos adorned the forearms and hands of the Lady of Cao, with figures of serpents, a sign of her religious power as a healer and possibly also as an oracle, and of spiders to highlight her talent as a weaver.

"The Lady of Cao is the most important find made to date at the El Brujo archaeological complex, the one that has been studied most and which has gained the greatest renown," the general manager of the Wiese Foundation - which is financing the investigation - Ingrid Claudet, told EFE.

"There's no other funerary context that can compare with it and that makes it difficult to determine with certainty what role she played. There are many questions still remaining and which are going to continue to be investigated over the years," she added.

On the 15th anniversary of the discovery, the Wiese Foundation this year will publish the most complete book to date about the Lady of Cao with all the studies and research performed so far, including analyses of her tattoos and ornaments as well as theories and hypotheses from 15 experts.

"The role of the Foundation is not to take the side of one of the researchers, because archaeology is not necessarily a discipline of consensus, but rather it promotes more research and contrasting discussion, and that produces knowledge," Claudet said.

El Brujo also has the unique feature that it's an enclave that was first occupied 14,000 years ago, "something really rare and with a priceless value," Claudet said, since "each hectare encloses much knowledge and we're very far from being able to view it all."

Since the Wiese Foundation began its investigation of the El Brujo complex in 1990 it has worked only on the biggest temple, where the Lady of Cao was found.

"What we've excavated is just 5 percent of ... the El Brujo complex. There's much to learn and discover. There's enough work to last 1,000 years," Franco concluded.

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
Lady of Cao: the woman who changed the history of Ancient Peru

By Fernando Gimeno

01 de julio de 2021
0
Pelosi appoints Liz Cheney to committee investigating Capitol attack

Washington, Jul 1 (EFE).- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced that Republican Congresswomen Liz Cheney will be one of the members of the select...

01 de julio de 2021
0
Biden arrives in Miami to meet with those affected by building collapse

Miami, Jul 1 (EFE).- President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived Thursday in Miami, where they are scheduled to meet with rescue workers, survivors and...

01 de julio de 2021
0
Bodies of 2 children found in Florida condo collapse rubble

(Updates with new death toll, press conference, lawsuit, minor edits throughout)

30 de junio de 2021
0
Water wells in Caracas, a private solution to a poor public service

By Sarai Coscojuela

30 de junio de 2021
0
Ex-US Defense Sect. Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88

Washington, Jun 30 (EFE).- Donald Rumsfeld, who served as US defense secretary on two occasions and played a key role in the invasion of Iraq in 2003, died...

30 de junio de 2021
0
Brazil suspends contract to buy Indian anti-Covid vaccine

Brasilia, Jun 29 (EFE).- Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced Tuesday that the contract signed by Brasilia for the purchase of India's...

29 de junio de 2021
0
Hopes flagging for finding survivors in Miami building collapse

(Update: Adjusts death toll/missing figures, changes lede, headline, minor edits)

29 de junio de 2021
0
Chile starts opening up Santiago amid spread of contagious Delta variant

Santiago, Jun 29 (EFE).- About 3.8 million people came out of quarantine in the Chilean capital on Tuesday, where hospitals have been on the verge of...

29 de junio de 2021
0
Mexico decriminalizes recreational use of marijuana but not pot sales

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla

29 de junio de 2021
0
Paramilitary mafia groups expand power in Brazil with pirated TV service

By Maria Angelica Troncoso

28 de junio de 2021
0
Miami condo collapse death toll now at 11, full investigation promised

(Update 1: Changes figures of dead and missing in headline, lede and par 2)

28 de junio de 2021
0
Carrillo's tally for Peru eliminates Venezuela from Copa America

Brasilia, Jun 27 (EFE).- Andre Carrillo scored in the 48th minute to give Peru the 1-0 win over Venezuela, eliminating the latter from Copa America...

27 de junio de 2021
0
Neymar on the bench, but Brazil wins Group B with 1-1 tie vs. Ecuador

Goiania, Brazil, Jun 27 (EFE).- The Brazilian national soccer team on Sunday battled to a 1-1 draw with Ecuador on the last day of Group B competition,...

27 de junio de 2021
0
Ex-AG Barr calls Trump's election fraud claims "bulls--t"

Washington, Jun 27 (EFE).- Former US Attorney General William Barr, who served in that capacity from February 2019 to December 2020 during the mandate of...

27 de junio de 2021
0
Trans Latinas in New York organize to defend their rights

By Jorge Fuentelsaz

26 de junio de 2021
0
IDB: LatAm crisis deserves greater attention

By Ivonne Malaver

24 de junio de 2021
0
Bolivia own goal, Cavani tally send Uruguay into Copa America Q-finals

Cuiaba, Brazil, Jun 24 (EFE).- Uruguay won its first match in the 47th edition of the Copa America soccer tourney on Thursday, qualifying for the...

24 de junio de 2021
0
New York suspends Giuliani's law license for false testimony

New York, Jun 24 (EFE).- A New York appeals court on Thursday ordered the temporary suspension in that state of Rudy Giuliani's law license after a...

24 de junio de 2021
0
Microsoft unveils Windows 11, with new design and multitask functioning

San Francisco, Jun 24 (EFE).- Microsoft announced on Thursday a new version of Windows, the first in six years, dubbed Windows 11 and which features an...

24 de junio de 2021
0
Worst drought in decades puts Brazil energy, agri interests on alert

By Carlos Meneses

24 de junio de 2021
0
Brazil opens Copa America with easy 3-0 win over Venezuela

Brasilia, Jun 13 (EFE).- The Brazilian national soccer team romped to a 3-0 victory in the opening Group B match for the Copa America at the Mane Garrincha...

14 de junio de 2021
0
US downplays expectations for Biden-Putin summit

Washington, Jun 13 (EFE).- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday downplayed expectations for the summit next week between President Joe Biden and his...

13 de junio de 2021
0
US to maintain presence in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

Nur-Sultan, Jun 13 (EFE).- The United States will maintain its presence in Afghanistan after withdrawing its troops to help in the fight against violence...

13 de junio de 2021
0