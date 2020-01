Prohíben cartuchos para vapeo con sabores a frutas y menta

A tobacco and vaping store in Washington, DC, USA, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser

A tobacco and vaping store in Washington, DC, USA, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Flavored Juul vaping products are seen for sale at a store in Washington, DC, USA, 02 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser