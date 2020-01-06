06 de enero de 2020
"Parasite" arrebata a "Dolor y gloria" el Globo de Oro a película extranjera

06 de enero de 2020
  • Lee Jeong-eun (L-R), Song Kang-ho and Bong Joon-ho hold the award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for 'Parasite' in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

  • Bong Joon-ho holds the award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for 'Parasite' in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

  • Lee Jeong-eun (L-R), Song Kang-ho and Bong Joon-ho hold the award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for 'Parasite' in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 5 ene (EFE).- La película surcoreana "Parasite", del director Bong Joon-ho, obtuvo este domingo el Globo de Oro a la mejor cinta en lengua extranjera, una categoría en la que también estaba nominada la española "Dolor y gloria" de Pedro Almodóvar.

