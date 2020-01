Actrices sentencian a Weinstein a las puertas del tribunal que lo juzga

Actress Rosanna Arquette (3-R) speaks to journalist while stand with other women who have all accused former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, including Rose MCGowan (2-R) and television journalist Lauren Sivan (R), during a press conference outside New York State Supreme Court on the first day of Weinstein'Äôs criminal trial in New York, New York, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jason Szenes

Actress Rose McGowan (2-R) talks to journalists during a press conference with other women who have all accused former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, including Patricia Arquette (2-R) and television journalist Lauren Sivan (R), outside New York State Supreme Court on the first day of Weinstein's criminal trial in New York, New York, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Jason Szenes