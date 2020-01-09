114-129. DeRozan dirige el ataque de los Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (C) lays up the ball after getting past defending Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (L) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (L) of Austria strips the ball from Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall (R) of Senegal during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER