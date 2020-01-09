114-129. DeRozan dirige el ataque de los Spurs

09 de enero de 2020
09 de enero de 2020
    San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (C) lays up the ball after getting past defending Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (L) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

    San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (L) of Austria strips the ball from Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall (R) of Senegal during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

    San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (C) leaps while making a pass over defending Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (L) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Boston (EE.UU.), 8 ene (EFE).- DeMar DeRozan aportó 30 puntos y dirigió el ataque de los Spurs de San Antonio, que vencieron 114-129 en el tiempo de prórroga a los Celtics de Boston.

Los Spurs anotaron 22 de los primeros 25 puntos del partido y mejoraron a 9-6 desde el 1 de diciembre, cuando tenían récord de 7-14. San Antonio evitó lo que habría sido la primera barrida de temporada de los Celtics desde 2011.

Lonnie Walker IV consiguió 19 tantos y Bryn Forbes y el reserva Derrick White encestaron 15 puntos cada uno para el equipo tejano.

Por los Celtics, Gordon Hayward tuvo 18 tantos como mejor encestador de su equipo.

Kemba Walker regresó después de perderse tres partidos por gripe y fue expulsado con faltas técnicas consecutivas cuando discutió una falta en el tercer cuarto.

Los asistentes al campo se molestaron y arrojaron una botella llena desde las gradas, que cayó frente al banquillo de San Antonio. Nadie resultó lastimado. El partido se retrasó brevemente mientras limpiaban la pista de juego.

Jaylen Brown colaboró con 16 y Daniel Theis agregó 15 para el equipo de Boston.

Histórico de noticias
106-107. Jokic representa el ataque de los Nuggets

Dallas (EE.UU.), 8 ene (EFE).- Nikola Jokic consiguió 33 puntos como líder anotador de los Nuggets de Denver, que superaron 106-107 a los Mavericks de Dallas.

09 de enero de 2020
115-122. Harden logra triple-doble para los Rockets, y Young responde con otro

Atlanta (EE.UU.), 8 ene (EFE).- James Harden aportó triple-doble y llevó a los Rockets de Houston a una victoria por 115-122 sobre los Hawks de Atlanta,...

09 de enero de 2020
108-122. Herro conduce el ataque de los Heat

Indianápolis (EE.UU.), 8 ene (EFE).- El reserva Tyler Herro consiguió 19 puntos para los Heat de Miami, que ganaron 108-122 a los Pacers de Indiana.

09 de enero de 2020
114-129. DeRozan dirige el ataque de los Spurs

Boston (EE.UU.), 8 ene (EFE).- DeMar DeRozan aportó 30 puntos y dirigió el ataque de los Spurs de San Antonio, que vencieron 114-129 en el tiempo de...

09 de enero de 2020
México reinstalará Grupo de Expertos de CIDH para caso Ayotzinapa

México, 8 ene (EFE).- El Gobierno de México aceptó reinstalar el Grupo Interdiciplinario de Expertos Internacionales (GIEI) para el caso de los 43...

09 de enero de 2020
Los jueces migratorios baten récord histórico de casos de asilo

Miami, 8 ene (EFE News).- Los jueces de inmigración decidieron en el año fiscal 2019 un total de 67.406 casos de asilo, lo que supone una nueva marca...

08 de enero de 2020
México asume presidencia de Comunidad Latinoamérica decidido a fortalecerla

México, 8 ene (EFE).- México asumió este martes la presidencia de la Comunidad de Estados Latinoamericanos y Caribeños (Celac) dispuesto a fortalecerla como...

09 de enero de 2020
Anuncios entre sorprendentes y ridículos: los esfuerzos para destacar en CES

Las Vegas (NV), 8 ene (EFE News).- Desde vibradores controlados a distancia a un robot que te trae el papel higiénico o un fabricante automovilístico...

09 de enero de 2020
Universidad de Florida honrará a Melania Trump por su labor contra el acoso

Miami, 8 ene (EFE News).- Una universidad de Florida honrará en febrero próximo a la primera dama de Estados Unidos, Melania Trump, por su campaña "Be Best"...

09 de enero de 2020
Sentencian en EEUU a empresario por sobornos a petrolera de Venezuela

Miami, 8 ene (EFE News).- El empresario Juan José Hernández Comerma fue sentenciado este miércoles a cuatro años de cárcel por participar en una red de...

09 de enero de 2020
Multan a panadería latina de California por incumplir leyes de salario mínimo

Los Ángeles, 8 ene (EFE News).- Una panadería latina de Pasadena, California, recibió una multa de más de 80.000 dólares por no respetar el código laboral y...

09 de enero de 2020
México abre un centro de entrenamiento para operaciones de paz en el mundo

México, 8 ene (EFE).- El Gobierno de México inauguró este miércoles el Centro de Entrenamiento para Operaciones de Paz (Cecopam) que estará dedicado a...

09 de enero de 2020
Supuesto novio de Yalitza Aparicio presume en redes de relación con la actriz

México, 8 ene (EFE).- El cirujano dentista mexicano Andre Montes Fuentes está presumiendo en sus redes sociales de un supuesto noviazgo con la actriz...

09 de enero de 2020
Esposa de expresidente mexicano Fox niega relación con Legionarios de Cristo

México, 8 ene (EFE).- La esposa del expresidente mexicano Vicente Fox, Martha Sahagún, negó este miércoles tener relaciones con la agrupación religiosa de...

08 de enero de 2020
Encuentran cadáver de alcalde electo del estado mexicano de Guerrero

Chilpancingo (México), 8 ene (EFE).- Daniel Esteban González, alcalde electo de Cochoapa el Grande, municipio del sureño estado mexicano de Guerrero, fue...

08 de enero de 2020
Banderas, aplaudido por los críticos de Nueva York y otras estrellas del cine

Nueva York, 8 ene (EFE News).- El actor español Antonio Banderas recibió este martes por la noche en Nueva York el aplauso de los críticos de cine y también...

08 de enero de 2020
Aplazan a febrero sentencia contra hermano del presidente de Honduras en EEUU

Nueva York, 8 ene (EFE News).- La lectura de la sentencia en EE.UU. contra el exdiputado Tony Hernández, hermano del presidente de Honduras, Juan Orlando...

08 de enero de 2020
México impulsará una ley para desarrollar las Industrias Creativas y el cine

México, 8 ene (EFE).- México impulsará una iniciativa legislativa de Industrias Creativas, a fin de estimular el desarrollo de ese sector, anunció este...

08 de enero de 2020
Estados Unidos deporta a exdiputado salvadoreño acusado de lavar 14 millones

San Salvador/Los Ángeles, 8 ene (EFE News).- Las autoridades migratorias de Estados Unidos deportaron este miércoles a El Salvador al exdiputado suplente...

08 de enero de 2020
Carlos Rivera anuncia conciertos en México, Argentina, España y Costa Rica

México, 8 ene (EFE).- El cantante mexicano Carlos Rivera anunció nuevos conciertos dentro de su gira "Guerra Tour", en la que visitará Argentina, Costa...

08 de enero de 2020
Cadena perpetua a miembro de grupo criminal que mató a un agente de frontera

Tucson (AZ), 8 ene (EFE News).- Un juez federal sentenció este miércoles a cadena perpetua a un mexicano por el asesinato del agente de la Patrulla...

08 de enero de 2020
El BM alerta de riesgo global por "rápida y generalizada" aumento de deuda

Washington, 8 ene (EFE News).- El Banco Mundial (BM) pronosticó hoy un leve repunte de las previsiones de crecimiento económico global para este año hasta...

08 de enero de 2020
La entrega de los Óscar volverá a realizarse sin maestro de ceremonias

Los Ángeles, 8 ene (EFE News).- La edición de 2020 de los Premios Óscar se realizará de nuevo sin maestro de ceremonias, anunció este miércoles Karen Burke,...

08 de enero de 2020
Inhabilitado en México un magistrado federal por acoso sexual a diez mujeres

México, 8 ene (EFE).- El pleno del Consejo de la Judicatura Federal de México (CJF) destituyó e inhabilitó este miércoles por diez años al magistrado...

08 de enero de 2020
