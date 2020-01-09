114-129. DeRozan dirige el ataque de los Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (C) lays up the ball after getting past defending Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (L) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (L) of Austria strips the ball from Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall (R) of Senegal during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER
San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (C) leaps while making a pass over defending Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (L) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs at Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Boston (EE.UU.), 8 ene (EFE).- DeMar DeRozan aportó 30 puntos y dirigió el ataque de los Spurs de San Antonio, que vencieron 114-129 en el tiempo de prórroga a los Celtics de Boston.
Los Spurs anotaron 22 de los primeros 25 puntos del partido y mejoraron a 9-6 desde el 1 de diciembre, cuando tenían récord de 7-14. San Antonio evitó lo que habría sido la primera barrida de temporada de los Celtics desde 2011.
Lonnie Walker IV consiguió 19 tantos y Bryn Forbes y el reserva Derrick White encestaron 15 puntos cada uno para el equipo tejano.
Por los Celtics, Gordon Hayward tuvo 18 tantos como mejor encestador de su equipo.
Kemba Walker regresó después de perderse tres partidos por gripe y fue expulsado con faltas técnicas consecutivas cuando discutió una falta en el tercer cuarto.
Los asistentes al campo se molestaron y arrojaron una botella llena desde las gradas, que cayó frente al banquillo de San Antonio. Nadie resultó lastimado. El partido se retrasó brevemente mientras limpiaban la pista de juego.
Jaylen Brown colaboró con 16 y Daniel Theis agregó 15 para el equipo de Boston.