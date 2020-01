106-107. Jokic representa el ataque de los Nuggets

Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic of Serbia (R) takes a shot against Dallas Mavericks player Dwight Powell (L) of Canada during the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Mavericks player Delon Wright (C) goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 08 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH