115-106. LaVine lidera el ataque de los Bulls
-
Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (L) of Finland battles with Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (R) for a rebund during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Finlandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
-
Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (C) shoots between Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (L) of France and Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
-
Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (C) of France loses the ball between Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (L) and Chicago Bulls forward Luke Kornet (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
Chicago (EE.UU.), 15 ene (EFE).- Zach LaVine aportó 30 puntos y encabezó una lista de siete jugadores con anotación de doble dígito en la victoria de los Bulls de Chicago por 115-106 ante los Wizards de Washington.
Para el equipo de Chicago fue la segunda victoria en sus últimos nueve partidos.
Tomás Satoransky y el reserva Thaddeus Young aportaron 18 puntos cada uno para el equipo de Chicago. Satoransky castigó su antiguo equipo.
El reserva brasileño Cristiano Felicio no consiguió puntos en siete minutos de juego y logró dos rebotes.
Por los Wizards, Bradley Beal aportó 23 tantos como mejor encestador de su equipo.
El reserva Jordan McRae encestó 16, mientras que Isaiah Thomas aportó 12 tantos.