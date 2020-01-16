115-106. LaVine lidera el ataque de los Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (L) of Finland battles with Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (R) for a rebund during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Finlandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (C) shoots between Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (L) of France and Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY