16 de enero de 2020
Hispanos
115-106. LaVine lidera el ataque de los Bulls

16 de enero de 2020
  • Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (L) of Finland battles with Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (R) for a rebund during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Finlandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

    Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (L) of Finland battles with Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (R) for a rebund during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Finlandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

  • Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (C) shoots between Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (L) of France and Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

    Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (C) shoots between Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (L) of France and Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

  • Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (C) of France loses the ball between Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (L) and Chicago Bulls forward Luke Kornet (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

    Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (C) of France loses the ball between Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (L) and Chicago Bulls forward Luke Kornet (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago (EE.UU.), 15 ene (EFE).- Zach LaVine aportó 30 puntos y encabezó una lista de siete jugadores con anotación de doble dígito en la victoria de los Bulls de Chicago por 115-106 ante los Wizards de Washington.

Para el equipo de Chicago fue la segunda victoria en sus últimos nueve partidos.

Tomás Satoransky y el reserva Thaddeus Young aportaron 18 puntos cada uno para el equipo de Chicago. Satoransky castigó su antiguo equipo.

El reserva brasileño Cristiano Felicio no consiguió puntos en siete minutos de juego y logró dos rebotes.

Por los Wizards, Bradley Beal aportó 23 tantos como mejor encestador de su equipo.

El reserva Jordan McRae encestó 16, mientras que Isaiah Thomas aportó 12 tantos.
El uruguayo Sebastián Cáceres ficha con el América de México

México, 15 ene (EFE) .- El defensa uruguayo Sebastián Cáceres, de 20 años, fue anunciado este miércoles como nuevo refuerzo de las Águilas del América del...

16 de enero de 2020
106-100. Nunn devuelve a los Heat al subliderato de su Conferencia tras ganar a los Spurs

Miami (EE.UU.), 15 ene (EFE).- Kendrick Nunn tuvo 33 puntos dirigiendo el ataque de los Heat de Miami, que derrotaron 106-100 a los Spurs de San Antonio.

16 de enero de 2020
121-130. Powell dirige el triunfo de los Raptors ante los Thunder

Oklahoma City (EE.UU.), 15 ene (EFE).- El reserva Normal Powell sumó 23 puntos como líder del ataque y los Raptors de Toronto, que tienen de regreso al...

16 de enero de 2020
Las Grandes Ligas pidieron a los equipos no comentar sobre la sanción a los Astros

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 14 ene (EFE).- Las Grandes Ligas pidieron a todos los equipos de béisbol no hacer comentarios sobre la sanción contra dos funcionarios...

16 de enero de 2020
117-106. Harris conduce la victoria de los Sixers ante los Nets

Filadelfia (EE.UU.), 15 ene (EFE).- Tobías Harris terminó con doble-doble de 34 puntos y 10 rebotes para los Sixers de Filadelfia, que ganaron por 117-106 a...

16 de enero de 2020
100-86. Porter guía a Nuggets en el duelo entre los hermanos Hernangómez

Denver (EE.UU.), 15 ene (EFE).- El reserva novato Michael Porter Jr. logró 19 puntos como mejor anotador de los Nuggets de Denver, que ganaron por 100-86 a...

16 de enero de 2020
103-116. Doumbouya dirige el ataque de los Pistons, que rompen mala racha

Boston (EE.UU.), 15 ene (EFE).- Sekou Doumbouya tuvo 24 puntos, su mejor marca en lo que va de temporada como mejor anotador de los Pistons de Detroit en el...

16 de enero de 2020
Gasol vuelve a jugar con los Raptors tras perderse doce partidos por lesión

Toronto (Canadá), 15 ene (EFE).- Los Toronto Raptors anunciaron que Marc Gasol volverá este miércoles a la cancha tras varias semanas de lesión y que será...

16 de enero de 2020
Senado votará este jueves para aprobar el T-MEC con México y Canadá

Washington, 15 ene (EFE News).- El Senado tiene previsto votar este jueves para aprobar el nuevo tratado comercial entre México, Estados Unidos y Canadá,...

16 de enero de 2020
Sentencian a 18 meses de cárcel a mujer que se hizo pasar por agente de ICE

Miami, 15 ene (EFE News).- Una mujer de Arizona ha sido sentenciada a 18 meses de prisión por hacerse pasar por una agente del Servicio de Inmigración y...

16 de enero de 2020
Incendio causa daños y obliga a cerrar popular restaurante hispano en Georgia

Atlanta (GA), 15 ene (EFE News).- Un popular restaurante hispano de Georgia ha tenido que cerrar sus puertas tras desatarse un incendio en la madrugada de...

16 de enero de 2020
Trump amenazó con aranceles a automóviles para presionar a Europa por Irán

Washington, 15 ener (EFE News).- El Gobierno amenazó con la imposición de un arancel del 25 % a los vehículos importados de la Unión Europea (UE) si los...

16 de enero de 2020
Los productores de James Bond explican por qué el espía nunca será una mujer

Los Ángeles, 15 ene (EFE News).- James Bond, el personaje protagonista de la franquicia de películas sobre espionaje, nunca será una mujer, revelaron sus...

16 de enero de 2020
Bloomberg aboga por plan radical contra tabaco y acusa Trump ceder ante lobby

Nueva York, 15 ene (EFE News).- El candidato en las primarias demócratas Mike Bloomberg explicó este miércoles su contundente plan anti-tabaco, en el que...

15 de enero de 2020
Bryant se une a figuras MLS en presentación del nuevo patrocinador de la Liga

Los Angeles (EE.UU.), 15 ene (EFE).- La exestrella de baloncesto de Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant, se unió este miércoles a un grupo de figuras de la Liga...

15 de enero de 2020
México avisa que no entregará salvoconductos a la caravana de hondureños

México, 15 ene (EFE).- El Gobierno de México avisó este miércoles que no entregará salvoconductos para que los miembros de la nueva caravana de migrantes...

15 de enero de 2020
El Senado recibe los cargos para el juicio político a Trump

Washington, 15 ene (EFE News).- El caso para un juicio político al presidente Donald Trump se trasladó este miércoles a su escenario definitivo con la...

15 de enero de 2020
Los cargos para un juicio político a Trump llegan al Senado

Washington, 15 ene (EFE News).- El Senado recibió hoy los cargos para el juicio político al presidente, Donald Trump, por sus presiones a Ucrania, con lo...

15 de enero de 2020
Investigadores mexicanos logran pastos tropicales más productivos y rentables

México, 15 ene (EFE).- Investigadores mexicanos desarrollaron una variedad de pasto forrajero para bajíos tropicales inundables más productivo y digestible...

15 de enero de 2020
Guiados por grupo teatral, figuras se "ponen en los zapatos" de los migrantes

Denver (CO), 15 ene (EFE News).- El actor John Lithgow, el periodista Jorge Ramos y el chef José Andrés son algunos de los que se han sumado a una...

15 de enero de 2020
Canadá dice que Irán le dará acceso a las cajas negras del vuelo 752

Toronto (Canadá), 15 ene (EFE News).- El ministro de Transporte de Canadá, Marc Garneau, dijo hoy que Irán ha autorizado a su Gobierno a analizar el...

15 de enero de 2020
La selección del jurado del caso Weinstein entra en su recta final

Nueva York, 15 ene (EFE News).- El proceso de selección del jurado que decidirá el veredicto en el juicio por abusos sexuales contra el productor de cine...

15 de enero de 2020
