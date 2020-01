Trump se da un baño de masas en la mayor marcha antiabortista del año

US President Donald J. Trump attends the 47th annual March for Life on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, on 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / ABACA POOL

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the 47th annual March for Life on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, on 24 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / ABACA POOL