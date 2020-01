La defensa de Trump carga contra el peligroso "juego" político de demócratas

Attorneys in the defense team for US President Donald J. Trump, Jay Sekulow (L), Jordan Sekulow (back L) and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone (2-R) arrive for the Senate impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (L) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (2-L) lead the other House impeachment managers in delivering evidence outside the Senate chamber for the Senate impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, 25 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds