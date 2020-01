Trump firma la ley para implementar en EEUU el T-MEC con México y Canadá

US President Donald J. Trump (L) signs the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald J. Trump (C) hands a pen to Republican Senator from Iowa Chuck Grassley (R) during a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds