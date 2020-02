El golfista estadounidense J.B. Holmes es el líder provisional del Abierto de Phoenix

Scottsdale (United States), 31/01/2020.- Tony Finau of the US hits a shot on the second hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, 31 January 2020. The Phoenix Open Golf Tournament runs from 30 January to 02 February 2020. (Abierto, Estados Unidos, Fénix) EFE/EPA/RICK D'ELIA

Scottsdale (United States), 31/01/2020.- Justin Thomas of the US hits putts from the fringe on the ninth hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, 31 January 2020. The Phoenix Open Golf Tournament runs from 30 January to 02 February 2020. (Abierto, Estados Unidos, Fénix) EFE/EPA/RICK D'ELIA