El templo del "inmortal" Kobe Bryant

A young boy wears late former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant t-shirt prior to the match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 31 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis warms-up prior to the match between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 31 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT