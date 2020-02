El canadiense Nick Taylor suma su segundo torneo PGA al ganar en California

Nick Taylor of Canada tees off on the ninth hole during the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA. EFE/MICHAEL FIALA

Nick Taylor of Canada hits his approach shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL FIALA