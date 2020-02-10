10 de febrero de 2020
"Little Women" deja a Mayes C. Rubeo sin el Óscar a mejor vestuario

10 de febrero de 2020
02:02
0
  Jacqueline Durran poses in the press room with the Oscar for Costume Design for Little Women' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

    Jacqueline Durran poses in the press room with the Oscar for Costume Design for Little Women' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

  Jacqueline Durran posa en la sala de prensa con el Oscar al Mejor Diseño de Vestuario por el filme

    Jacqueline Durran posa en la sala de prensa con el Oscar al Mejor Diseño de Vestuario por el filme "Little Women" este domingo, durante la 92a ceremonia anual de los Premios de la Academia, en el Teatro Dolby de Hollywood, California (EE.UU.). EFE/Armando Arorizo

  Jacqueline Durran accepts the Oscar for Achievement in Costume Design for 'Little Women' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

    Jacqueline Durran accepts the Oscar for Achievement in Costume Design for 'Little Women' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Jacqueline Durran ganó hoy el Óscar al mejor vestuario por "Little Women", una categoría en la que también estaba nominada la mexicana Mayes C. Rubeo con "Jojo Rabbit".
Histórico de noticias
Roger Deakins, Óscar a la mejor fotografía por "1917"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Roger Deakins ganó hoy el Óscar a la mejor fotografía por "1917", de Sam Mendes, en la 92 edición de los premios...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
El recuento final de Iowa da el mayor número de delegados a Pete Buttigieg

Washington, 9 feb (EFE).- Casi una semana después de los caucus de Iowa, el Partido Demócrata anunció este domingo que el exalcalde Pete Buttigieg ganó 14...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
Gisela cantó en "castellano" y Carmen Sarahí en "español"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- La cantante Gisela cantó en "castellano" y la mexicana Carmen Sarahí lo hizo en "español" durante la actuación musical...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
"American Factory", documental de los Obama, deja a Petra Costa sin el Óscar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) 9 feb (EFE).- "American Factory", la primera película producida por la compañía de los Obama, ganó hoy el Óscar a mejor documental, un...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
"Once Upon a Time..." y "Parasite" lideran en el ecuador de los Óscar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Con dos premios "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", de Quentin Tarantino, lidera por el momento la 92 edición de los...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
0-3. Estados Unidos golea a Canadá y logra su quinto título consecutivo

Carson (California, EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- La selección femenina de Estados Unidos mantuvo su marcha triunfal e invicta este domingo al vencer en la final...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
Penélope Cruz: "Pase lo que pase, Pedro hizo una película maravillosa"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Penélope Cruz participa hoy en los Óscar como presentadora del premio a mejor película internacional y aseguró a Efe en...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
"Toy Story 4" gana el Óscar de animación al que aspiraba "Klaus"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- "Toy Story 4" ganó hoy el Óscar a la mejor película de animación durante la 92 edición de estos premios, que se está...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
Brad Pitt gana con "Once Upon a Time..." su primer Óscar como actor

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Brad Pitt ganó hoy el Óscar a mejor actor de reparto por su papel en "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", la primera...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
Almodóvar en los Óscar: "No ser favorito me da más tranquilidad"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Pedro Almodóvar, que luchará hoy por el Óscar a mejor cinta internacional por "Dolor y gloria", aseguró a Efe que no ser...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
Laura Dern: "En los Óscar se siente una comunidad de apoyo entre todos"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Laura Dern, una de las grandes sensaciones de la temporada de premios de Hollywood, gracias a su sensacional papel en...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
El canadiense Nick Taylor suma su segundo torneo PGA al ganar en California

Redacción deportes, 9 feb (EFE).- El canadiense Nick Taylor ha sumado su segundo torneo del PGA Tour al imponerse con 268 golpes en el AT&T Pebble Beach Pro...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
Antonio Banderas en los Óscar: "Esta noche todo es gloria, pase lo que pase"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Antonio Banderas es candidato esta noche al Óscar a mejor actor y, aunque tanto "Dolor y gloria" como él mismo tienen...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
111-112. Walker y los Celtics amplían su racha triunfal

Oklahoma City (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Kemba Walker aportó 27 puntos como mejor anotador de los Celtics de Boston, que vencieron 111-112 a los Thunder de...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
La brasileña Petra Costa en los Óscar: "Representamos a América Latina"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- La directora brasileña Petra Costa, que opta esta noche en los Óscar al galardón de mejor documental por "The Edge of...

10 de febrero de 2020
0
Carmen Sarahí, una Elsa mexicana en los Óscar: "Estoy soñando"

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- La artista mexicana Carmen Sarahí, que cantará esta noche en los Óscar, como parte de la actuación de "Frozen II",...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
Los dos soldados estadounidenses muertos en Afganistán eran latinos

Washington, 9 feb (EFE News).- Los dos soldados estadounidenses que fallecieron este sábado en una emboscada sufrida por las tropas en Afganistán eran de...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
Un desfile de moda "pone cara" al cáncer de mama metastásico en Nueva York

Nueva York, 9 feb (EFE News).- Más de treinta mujeres "pusieron cara" al cáncer de mama desfilando este domingo en Nueva York para la marca de ropa interior...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
Sea Shepherd denuncia ataque a su barco en área de vaquita marina en México

México, 9 feb (EFE).- La organización ecologista Sea Shepherd denunció este domingo un ataque a tiros contra su barco en la zona de protección de la vaquita...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
La lluvia en Los Ángeles ensombrece la cuenta atrás para los Óscar

Los Ángeles, 9 feb (EFE News).- La lluvia que está cayendo hoy en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) ha ensombrecido la cuenta atrás para la 92 edición de los Óscar, que...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
El Ejército de México ratifica su apoyo al Gobierno de López Obrador

México, 9 feb (EFE).- Las Fuerzas Armadas de México ratificaron este domingo su apoyo al proyecto de Gobierno del presidente del país, Andrés Manuel López...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
Grijalva denuncia que la construcción del muro de Trump dañó tumbas apaches

Phoenix (AZ), 9 feb (EFE News).- El congresista Raúl Grijalva denunció este domingo que, para construir el muro fronterizo del presidente Donald Trump, se...

09 de febrero de 2020
0
Detienen a presunto autor de ataque a puesto electoral republicano en Florida

Miami, 9 feb (EFE News).- La Policía de Jacksonville (nordeste de Florida) detuvo a un hombre de 27 años como presunto conductor de la camioneta que arrolló...

09 de febrero de 2020
0