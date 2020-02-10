"Little Women" deja a Mayes C. Rubeo sin el Óscar a mejor vestuario
Jacqueline Durran poses in the press room with the Oscar for Costume Design for Little Women' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON
Jacqueline Durran posa en la sala de prensa con el Oscar al Mejor Diseño de Vestuario por el filme "Little Women" este domingo, durante la 92a ceremonia anual de los Premios de la Academia, en el Teatro Dolby de Hollywood, California (EE.UU.). EFE/Armando Arorizo
Jacqueline Durran accepts the Oscar for Achievement in Costume Design for 'Little Women' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Jacqueline Durran ganó hoy el Óscar al mejor vestuario por "Little Women", una categoría en la que también estaba nominada la mexicana Mayes C. Rubeo con "Jojo Rabbit".