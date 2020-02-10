Roger Deakins, Óscar a la mejor fotografía por "1917"
Roger Deakins accepts the Oscar for Achievement in Cinematography for '1917' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Roger Deakins (R) accepts the Oscar from Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Achievement in Cinematography for '1917' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Roger Deakins accepts the Oscar for Achievement in Cinematography for '1917' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Roger Deakins ganó hoy el Óscar a la mejor fotografía por "1917", de Sam Mendes, en la 92 edición de los premios entregados por la Academia de Hollywood, que finalmente dieron el triunfo al mexicano Rodrigo Prieto por "The Irishman".