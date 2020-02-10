10 de febrero de 2020
"1917" gana el Óscar al que optaban los argentinos de "The Irishman

10 de febrero de 2020
03:03
0
  • Guillaume Rocheron (C), Greg Butler (L) and Dominic Tuohy (R) accept the Oscar for Achiement in Visual Effects for '1917' during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 09 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- "1917" ganó hoy el Óscar a los mejores efectos especiales, un apartado en el que figuraban como nominados los argentinos Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena y Nelson Sepúlveda por su labor en "The Irishman" junto al francés Stephane Grabli.
600x350

