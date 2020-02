El Senado desafía a Trump con una ley que le impide ir a la guerra con Irán

Democratic Senator from Virginia Tim Kaine delivers remarks on the War Powers Resolution during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (2-L) shakes with Democratic Senator from New Mexico Tom Udall (2-R), as Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (R) listens to Democratic Senator from Virginia Tim Kaine (L) deliver remarks on the War Powers Resolution during a press conference in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew