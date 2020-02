Adebayo se acredita el título del Concurso de Habilidades

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo competes in the NBA All Star Skills Challenge competition at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 February 2020. EFE/Nuccio Dinuzzo

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo reacts as he holds the NBA Skills Championship trophy after winning the NBA All Star Skills Challenge competition at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 February 2020. EFE/Nuccio Dinuzzo