24 de febrero de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
CLOSE
MENU
Hispanos
Volver a "Hispanos"

114-112. Davis consigue doble-doble en victoria de los Lakers

24 de febrero de 2020
04:04
0
  • Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (L) dunks against Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (C), of Germany, during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Baloncesto, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE/ALEX GALLARDO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

    Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (L) dunks against Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (C), of Germany, during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Baloncesto, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE/ALEX GALLARDO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

  • Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (L), of Germany, controls the ball with Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (R) defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Baloncesto, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE//ALEX GALLARDO

    Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (L), of Germany, controls the ball with Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (R) defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Baloncesto, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE//ALEX GALLARDO

  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (C) drives to the basket against guard Rajon Rondo (BC), forward Kyle Kuzma (2L), guard Alex Caruso (L) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (R) during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Papa, Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE//ALEX GALLARDO

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (C) drives to the basket against guard Rajon Rondo (BC), forward Kyle Kuzma (2L), guard Alex Caruso (L) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (R) during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Papa, Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE//ALEX GALLARDO

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 23 feb (EFE).- Anthony Davis logró doble-doble de 32 puntos y 13 rebotes para los Lakers de Los Ángeles en su victoria por 114-112 ante los Celtics de Boston.

El equipo de Los Ángeles está cómodo en la cima de la clasificación de la Conferencia Oeste, mientras que los Celtics ocupan el tercer lugar en la Este.

Ambos equipos tienen una buena oportunidad de encontrarse en las finales de la NBA por decimotercera vez si continúan con sus rachas ganadoras.

En 35 minutos de juego, LeBron James se acercó al triple-doble al conseguir 29 puntos, 8 rebotes y 9 asistencias.

El reserva Kyle Kuzma, mientras tanto, encestó 16 puntos para el equipo de Los Ángeles.

Por los Celtics, Jayson Tatum logró 41 enteros como líder encestador de su equipo.

Jaylen Brown aportó 20 tantos y Daniel Theis consiguió 16 puntos y 9 rebotes.
600x350

Comentarios

Histórico de noticias
101-115. Williamson dirige a los Pelicans, que siguen ganando

San Francisco (EE.UU.), 23 feb (EFE).- Zion Williamson consiguió 28 puntos como líder del ataque de los Pelicans de Nueva Orleans, que derrotaron 101-115 a...

24 de febrero de 2020
0
Ricky Martin provoca al "monstruo" en difícil noche inaugural de Viña del Mar

Viña del Mar (Chile), 23 feb. (EFE).- Ricky Martin fue al grano en su sexta actuación en el escenario de Viña del Mar: llegó, cantó y bailó hasta el éxtasis...

24 de febrero de 2020
0
126-117. White y los Bulls superan los 53 puntos de Beal

Chicago (EE.UU.), 23 feb (EFE).- El reserva Coby White logró 33 puntos para los Bulls de Chicago, que superaron por 126-117 a los Wizards de Washington, que...

24 de febrero de 2020
0
114-112. Davis consigue doble-doble en victoria de los Lakers

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 23 feb (EFE).- Anthony Davis logró doble-doble de 32 puntos y 13 rebotes para los Lakers de Los Ángeles en su victoria por 114-112...

24 de febrero de 2020
0
Supera los 50.000 millones de dólares comercio agroalimentario México-EE.UU.

México, 23 feb (EFE).- El comercio agroalimentario entre México y Estados Unidos (EE.UU.) creció un 6 % en 2019 y se ubicó en 50.320 millones de dólares,...

24 de febrero de 2020
0
Opelka logra en Delray Beach su segundo título

Redacción deportes, 23 feb (EFE).- El estadounidense Reilly Opelka superó este domingo al japonés Yoshihito Nishioka por 7-5, 6-7 (4) y 6-2 en dos horas y 9...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Newman dice que solamente tiene una lesión en la cabeza

Las Vegas (EE.UU.), 23 feb (EFE).- El piloto de la serie NASCAR Ryan Newman dijo que sufrió una lesión en la cabeza en su choque en la última vuelta de las...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Iglesia católica dice que México enfrenta una crisis de humanidad

México, 23 feb (EFE News).- Los recientes feminicidios registrados en México, que dan cuenta de los altos niveles de violencia e inseguridad que se viven...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Detienen a 18 personas y aseguran 30 armas en estados de Guerrero y Michoacán

México, 23 feb (EFE News).- El Ejército Mexicano, en coordinación con elementos de la Guardia Nacional y Policía Estatal, detuvo, en tres diferentes...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Buttigieg denuncia "irregularidades" en los caucus de Nevada

Washington, 23 feb. (EFE News).- El precandidato demócrata a la Presidencia Pete Buttigieg ha denunciado "irregularidades" en los caucus de Nevada, en los...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Evacuado un centro judío de Nueva York por una falsa amenaza de bomba

Nueva York, 23 feb (EFE News).- Un centro judío de la ciudad de Albany, la capital del estado de Nueva York, fue evacuado este domingo tras recibir una...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Los Ángeles se prepara para rendir tributo a Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna

Los Ángeles, (EE.UU.), 23 feb (EFE).- Técnicos del Staples Center en Los Ángeles ultiman este domingo los preparativos de la “Celebración de La Vida”, la...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Ordenan a Migración informar sobre retorno de extranjeros de EEUU a México

México, 23 feb (EFE News).-El Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) de México debe informar acerca de los extranjeros que han sido regresados a México...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Sanders sale de Nevada convertido en un candidato transversal

Reno/Las Vegas, 23 feb (EFE News).- La aplastante victoria del candidato progresista Bernie Sanders en los caucus celebrados el sábado en Nevada no solo ha...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Aplicaciones digitales irrumpen en México para retar a la banca tradicional

México, 23 feb (EFE News).- Aplicaciones digitales irrumpen en el mercado mexicano y desafían a los bancos tradicionales con cuentas en línea, trámites sin...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Psicogerontología ayudaría a reducir gastos al sector salud, especialista

México, 23 feb (EFE News).- La psicogerontología, además de mejorar la calidad de vida de los adultos mayores, podría contribuir a disminuir los altos...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
El casino nunca pierde

Las Vegas (NV), 23 feb. (EFE News).- Corría la década de los setenta cuando el patriarca de la familia Fertitta abría las puertas de su primer casino en Las...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump acusa al "fiscal" de su juicio político de las filtraciones sobre Rusia

Washington, 23 feb. (EFE News).- El presidente Donald Trump, acusó hoy al que fuera "fiscal" jefe en el juicio político contra él, el demócrata Adam Schiff,...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Intuit ultima la compra del portal Credit Karma por 7.000 millones, según WSJ

Nueva York, 23 feb (EFE News).- La empresa Intuit está ultimando un acuerdo para hacerse con el portal de finanzas personales Credit Karma por unos 7.000...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Sanders abre brecha con sus rivales demócratas en carrera hacia la nominación

Las Vegas/Reno (EE.UU.), 22 feb. (EFE News).- El senador Bernie Sanders se convirtió hoy en el gran vencedor del caucus de Nevada al abrir brecha con sus...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Fury se exhibe ante Wilder y reclama la supremacía en los pesos pesados

Las Vegas (Nevada, EE.UU.), 22 feb (EFE).- El púgil inglés Tyson Fury, de 31 años, dio esta noche toda una exhibición de boxeo y poder de sus puños al...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
119-98. Antetokounmpo se acerca al triple-doble y los Bucks siguen ganando

Milwaukee (EE.UU.), 22 feb (EFE).- El jugador griego Giannis Antetokounmpo se acercó al triple-doble para los Bucks de Milwaukee, que vencieron 119-98 a los...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
La pelea revancha entre Wilder y Fury establece nueva marca de taquilla

Las Vegas (Nevada, EE.UU.), 22 feb (EFE).- La pelea revancha entre los púgiles, el estadounidense Deonay Wilder y el inglés Tyson Fury que se va a disputar...

23 de febrero de 2020
0
Los estadounidenses Wooten, Ludwig y Wyat arrasan en certamen en México

México, 22 feb (EFE).- Los estadounidenses Jacob Wooten, Matt Ludwig y Audie Wyat barrieron este sábado en el Encuentro Internacional de salto con garrocha...

23 de febrero de 2020
0