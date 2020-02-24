114-112. Davis consigue doble-doble en victoria de los Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (L) dunks against Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (C), of Germany, during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Baloncesto, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE/ALEX GALLARDO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

