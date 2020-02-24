114-112. Davis consigue doble-doble en victoria de los Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (L) dunks against Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (C), of Germany, during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Baloncesto, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE/ALEX GALLARDO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT
Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (L), of Germany, controls the ball with Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (R) defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Baloncesto, Alemania, Estados Unidos) EFE//ALEX GALLARDO
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (C) drives to the basket against guard Rajon Rondo (BC), forward Kyle Kuzma (2L), guard Alex Caruso (L) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (R) during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 February 2020. (Papa, Baloncesto, Estados Unidos) EFE//ALEX GALLARDO
Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 23 feb (EFE).- Anthony Davis logró doble-doble de 32 puntos y 13 rebotes para los Lakers de Los Ángeles en su victoria por 114-112 ante los Celtics de Boston.
El equipo de Los Ángeles está cómodo en la cima de la clasificación de la Conferencia Oeste, mientras que los Celtics ocupan el tercer lugar en la Este.
Ambos equipos tienen una buena oportunidad de encontrarse en las finales de la NBA por decimotercera vez si continúan con sus rachas ganadoras.
En 35 minutos de juego, LeBron James se acercó al triple-doble al conseguir 29 puntos, 8 rebotes y 9 asistencias.
El reserva Kyle Kuzma, mientras tanto, encestó 16 puntos para el equipo de Los Ángeles.
Por los Celtics, Jayson Tatum logró 41 enteros como líder encestador de su equipo.
Jaylen Brown aportó 20 tantos y Daniel Theis consiguió 16 puntos y 9 rebotes.