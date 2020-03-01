01 de marzo de 2020
El inglés Tommy Fleetwood si hizo con el liderato en el Honda Classic

01 de marzo de 2020
02:02
0
  • Tommy Fleetwood of England hits from outside the ropes next to the third green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament on the Champions Course at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 29 February 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

  • Tommy Fleetwood of England prepares to hit from outside the ropes by the third hole during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament on the Champions Course at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 29 February 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

  • Tommy Fleetwood of England walks to the sixteenth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament on the Champions Course at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 29 February 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Redacción deportes, 29 feb (EFE).- El inglés Tommy Fleetwood se hizo con el liderato del Honda Classic de golf, torneo incluido en el circuito de la PGA, tras completarse la tercera jornada.

Fleetwood, que busca en Palm Beach su primera victoria en el circuito profesional estadounidense, firmó en su tercera salida una tarjeta con 67 golpes, tres bajo par, con la que desbancó de la primera posición al estadounidense Brendan Steele, que hoy no estuvo especialmente brillante y firmó 71, uno por encima del par.

A dos impactos del líder quedaron sus compatriotas Luke Donald y Lee Westwood, ambos con 207 golpes en su haber tras haber terminado la jornada al igual que Steele por encima del par (71).

El venezolano Jhonattan Vegas recuperó 20 posiciones en la tabla con los 69 golpes de este sábado para un total de 210, el par del campo. Cuatro birdies y tres bogeys posibilitaron su ascenso hasta el decimocuarto lugar.
Histórico de noticias
01 de marzo de 2020
0
El colombiano Manotas neutraliza con un gol la ventaja del argentino Pavón

Houston (EE.UU.), 29 feb (EFE).- El argentino Cristian Pavón puso adelante al Galaxy de Los Angeles pero el colombiano del Dynamo de Houston Mauro Manotas...

01 de marzo de 2020
0
Los Warriors esperan la vuelta de Curry este jueves contra los Raptors

San Francisco (EE.UU.), 29 feb (EFE).- El estelar Stephen Curry, que apenas ha jugado cuatro partidos de la temporada y ultima su recuperación de una...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump endurece los viajes al país tras primer muerto por coronavirus en EEUU

Washington/Miami, 29 feb (EFE News).- El presidente Donald Trump endureció los viajes al país tras la muerte este sábado del primer paciente por coronavirus...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump anuncia que se reunirá con líderes talibanes "en un futuro" cercano

Washington, 29 feb (EFE News).- El presidente Donald Trump anunció este sábado que se reunirá con los líderes talibanes "en un futuro no muy lejano",...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Gobierno estatal de Coahuila confirma un cuarto caso de coronavirus en México

México, 29 feb (EFE News).- El Gobierno de Coahuila, estado del noreste mexicano, confirmó este sábado el cuarto caso de coronavirus en el país tras...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Trump estudia restricciones de entrada en frontera con México por coronavirus

Washington, 29 feb (EFE News).- El presidente Donald Trump aseguró este sábado que está evaluando "muy en serio" imponer restricciones de entrada a su país...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Reabre paso fronterizo EEUU-México cerrado por temor a avalancha de migrantes

Miami, 29 feb (EFE News).- El puente fronterizo que une El Paso (Texas) y Ciudad Juárez (México) reabrió hoy después de que fuese cerrado este viernes por...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Tribunal suspende el bloqueo del programa "Permanezcan en México"

San Francisco (CA), 28 feb. (EFE News).- Un tribunal de apelaciones estadounidense suspendió temporalmente un fallo judicial previo con el que había...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Comienzan las primarias en Carolina del Sur con toda la atención en Biden

Washington, 29 feb (EFE News).- Las votaciones en las primarias demócratas en Carolina del Sur comenzaron hoy con toda la atención puesta en el...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Líderes evangélicos piden a Trump que proteja a niños y respete ley de asilo

Miami, 29 feb (EFE News).- Líderes evangélicos, importante base del voto conservador que en 2016 apoyó al ahora presidente Donald Trump, instó al Gobierno...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Muere en el estado de Washington el primer paciente por coronavirus en EE.UU.

Miami, 29 feb (EFE News).- Una mujer falleció este sábado en Estados Unidos debido a las complicaciones causadas por el coronavirus, informó el presidente...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
El filme "Veinteañera, divorciada y fantástica", sin miedo a comparaciones

México, 28 feb (EFE News).- "Veinteañera, divorciada y fantástica" llega este 13 de marzo a los cines mexicanos, dispuesta a dar batalla en la taquilla y...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Muere en Miami el compositor cubano Armando Larrinaga

Miami, 29 feb (EFE News).- El compositor cubano Armando Larrinaga, cuyos temas fueron interpretados por Marc Anthony, Rocío Durcal y José Feliciano, entre...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Clippers, cada vez mejor; Bucks, intratables y Doncic pierde en su cumpleaños

Houston (EE.UU.), 29 feb (EFE).- Los Ángeles Clippers confirmaron que cada vez mejoran más en su juego de equipo y lo demostraron con el duelo estelar de la...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
116-104. Ingram dirige el ataque de los Pelicans, que buscan la postemporada

Nueva Orleans (EE.UU.), 28 feb (EFE).- Brandon Ingram consiguió 29 puntos para los Pelicans de Nueva Orleans, que ganaron por 116-104 a los Cavaliers de...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
101-104. Fox y los Kings intentan acercarse a la postemporada

Memphis (EE.UU.), 28 feb (EFE).- DeAaron Fox logró 21 puntos como mejor anotador de los Kings de Sacramento, que vencieron 101-104 a los Grizzlies de Memphis.

29 de febrero de 2020
0
141-118. Collins aporta doble-doble en victoria de los Hawks

Atlanta (EE.UU.), 28 feb (EFE).- John Collins sumó doble-doble de 33 puntos y 13 rebotes como líder anotador de los Hawks de Atlanta, que derrotaron 141-118...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
136-125. Gordon aporta triple-doble y los Magic logran su mejor puntuación

Orlando (EE.UU.), 28 feb (EFE).- Aaron Gordon consiguió triple-doble como líder en el ataque de los Magic de Orlando, que vencieron 136-125 a los...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Google y Amazon restringen la movilidad de sus empleados por el coronavirus

San Francisco, 28 feb (EFE News).- Las tecnológicas estadounidenses Google y Amazon pidieron este viernes a sus empleados que limiten sus viajes...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Senadores expresan preocupación sobre llegada de corovavirus por frontera sur

Tucson (AZ), 28 feb (EFE News).- Una coalición de senadores republicanos de estados fronterizos con México enviaron este viernes una carta al comisionado...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Juez niega libertad bajo fianza a exjefe de Seguridad mexicano García Luna

Nueva York, 28 feb (EFE News).- Genero García Luna, el exjefe de Seguridad de México acusado de narcotráfico en Estados Unidos, continuará detenido en Nueva...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Condenan a 14 años de cárcel a asesino del periodista mexicano Javier Valdez

México, 28 feb (EFE News).- Uno de los asesinos del célebre periodista mexicano Javier Valdez fue condenado a 14 años y ocho meses de prisión tras confesar...

29 de febrero de 2020
0
Justin Bieber graba vídeo de "La Bomba" con J Balvin en Miami

Miami, 28 feb (EFE News).- El artista canadiense Justin Bieber grabó este viernes en la ciudad estadounidense de Miami con el colombiano J Balvin el vídeo...

29 de febrero de 2020
0