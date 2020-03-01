El inglés Tommy Fleetwood si hizo con el liderato en el Honda Classic
Tommy Fleetwood of England hits from outside the ropes next to the third green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament on the Champions Course at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 29 February 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
Tommy Fleetwood of England prepares to hit from outside the ropes by the third hole during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament on the Champions Course at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 29 February 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
Tommy Fleetwood of England walks to the sixteenth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament on the Champions Course at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 29 February 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY
Redacción deportes, 29 feb (EFE).- El inglés Tommy Fleetwood se hizo con el liderato del Honda Classic de golf, torneo incluido en el circuito de la PGA, tras completarse la tercera jornada.
Fleetwood, que busca en Palm Beach su primera victoria en el circuito profesional estadounidense, firmó en su tercera salida una tarjeta con 67 golpes, tres bajo par, con la que desbancó de la primera posición al estadounidense Brendan Steele, que hoy no estuvo especialmente brillante y firmó 71, uno por encima del par.
A dos impactos del líder quedaron sus compatriotas Luke Donald y Lee Westwood, ambos con 207 golpes en su haber tras haber terminado la jornada al igual que Steele por encima del par (71).
El venezolano Jhonattan Vegas recuperó 20 posiciones en la tabla con los 69 golpes de este sábado para un total de 210, el par del campo. Cuatro birdies y tres bogeys posibilitaron su ascenso hasta el decimocuarto lugar.