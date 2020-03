La moderada Amy Klobuchar abandona la carrera por la nominación demócrata

Democratic Senator from Minnesota and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar announces that she is running for President of the United States in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 10 February 2019 (reissued 02 March 2020). According to reports on 02 March 2020, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is ending her campaign for the democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential elections. (Elecciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Craig Lassig