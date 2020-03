Plan de Trump ante el coronavirus: recorte de impuestos y ayuda a cruceros

US President Donald J. Trump (C), alongside Vice President Mike Pence (R), speaks to the media after meeting Republican lawmakers to discuss plans for his coronavirus economic package in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 10 March 2020. (Lanzamiento de disco, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald J. Trump (R) listens to US Vice President Mike Pence (C), who is sitting beside President & CEO of Anthem, Inc. Gail Boudreaux (L), during a meeting with health insurance executives to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and health coverage, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 10 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds