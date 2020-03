EE.UU. supera a China como el país con más contagios de COVID-19 en el mundo

Medical professionals work at a coronavirus testing tent set up at the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 26 March 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

EMTs in protective masks bring a person into the emergency room at Elmhurst hospital center, which has seen a large proportion of the city's coronavirus related deaths, in Queens, New York,, 26 March 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE