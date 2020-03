Autoridades de Broward aplazan decisión sobre crucero con casos de COVID-19

Several cruise ships are sits docked at the cruise terminal in Miami, Florida, USA, 26 March 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A photo made available by MAXAR Technologies shows a satellite image of an overview of Miami beach and cruise ships anchored offshore, in Florida, USA, 27 March (Issued 28 March 2020). EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES