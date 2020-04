Trump mantendrá indefinidamente el cierre fronterizo con Europa por COVID-19

US President Donald J. Trump speaks at the Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL

US Vice President Mike Pence (R) points to President Donald J. Trump (L) at the Coronavirus Task Force press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL