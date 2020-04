Líderes latinos advierten "guerra mortífera" contra coronavirus en Nebraska

George Washington University medical students and medical professionals speak with a patient before conducting coronavirus COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing site operated by the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, USA, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

A patient (R) has a swab taken from his nose while undergoing a coronavirus COVID-19 test conducted by George Washington University medical students and medical professionals at a drive-thru testing site operated by the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, USA, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds