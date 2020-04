Aviones surcan el cielo en honor a quienes se exponen a la COVID-19

The US Navy's Blue Angels and the US Air Force's Thunderbirds fly over Lower Manhattan to pay tribute and honor the health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 28 April 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

