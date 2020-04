Aumentan casos de coronavirus en frigoríficos de Nebraska pese a precauciones

An employee of the Tyson Temperanceville Complex wears a face mask while at work, in Temperanceville, Virginia, USA, 28 April 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Poultry barns near Temperanceville, Virginia, USA, 28 April 2020. As meatpacking plants across the United States are becoming COVID-19 coronavirus hot spots during the pandemic, the Tyson Temperanceville processing plant was closed 24 April for a deep cleaning. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW