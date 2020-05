Negocios latinos de California reabren sin poder mantener la distancia social

A person picks up flowers for a graduation present in the Glenview neighborhood amid the coronavirus pandemic in Oakland, California, USA, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Shoppers wearing face masks visit the empty FIGat7th mall where most shops are still closed amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT