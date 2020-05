Líder de Inteligencia del Senado dimite por denuncias de corrupción

Republican Senator from North Carolina Richard Burr walks to his car after voting in the Senate outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Republican Senator from North Carolina Richard Burr walks to his car after voting in the Senate outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 14 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO ALTERNATIVE CROP